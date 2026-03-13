Unmasked: Puck-handling skills provide added boost

When it comes to being a good puck-handling goalie in the NHL, the abilities that matter most are not always measured in goals, assists or highlight-reel worthy stretch passes.
Sure, every goalie dreams of launching the puck past everyone on the ice and into an empty net at the other end and joining a list of 11 in NHL history to do so, or a quick-up saucer pass that catches the opposition on a change and sends a teammate in alone for a breakaway.
NHL goalies admire their peers who are capable of such feats, but they also recognize that is not necessarily what makes them valuable handling the puck.
"You see highlights of guys like [New York Rangers goalie Igor] Shesterkin sending breakout passes or stretch passes to the far blue and that's great, and if guys are aware and know it's coming, it works," San Jose Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic said. "But I also think a majority of guys handling pucks behind their net are just getting it over to the 'D' or making quick plays and it's more about being crisp, clean and decisive on what you're going to do."
Nedeljkovic is one of those goalies that others admire for his ability to accurately shoot and pass the puck long distances. The 30-year-old scored into an empty net with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, has six assists in 206 NHL games in nine seasons, and is the only goalie to score in the NHL, American Hockey League (twice) and the ECHL.
He has learned, however, that precise passes are more important than long passes.
"There's nothing worse than putting a puck into your defenseman's skates," Nedeljkovic said. "The whole objective is to get it on their stick and get out of the zone so they're not getting hit as much. You can be good handling the puck and making good, hard passes but if you're not putting them on guys' tape, if you're not exiting the zone cleanly and efficiently, it's hard. If I put it in the corner or in their feet, they're taking a hit for no reason again, and sometimes it's almost a detriment because now we're chasing the puck again."