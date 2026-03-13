Lafreniere extends goal streak to 3, Rangers defeat Jets for 3rd straight win

Lafreniere, who had a hat trick in a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, has nine goals in his past 10 games, after scoring six in his previous 37 games.

Gabe Perreault and Tye Kartye each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (27-30-8), who have won three straight and are 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

Isak Rosen, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets (26-28-10), who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 11 saves.

The Rangers scored on their first shot of the game while on the power play at 1:08 of the first period. Adam Fox took a pass from Mika Zibanejad and beat Hellebuyck through traffic with a slap shot from the blue line.

Rosen tied it 1-1 at 2:21 of the second period, tipping Jacob Bryson's wrist shot from the blue line as he battled in front of the net. It was the first point for Bryson and first goal for Rosen since both were acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 6.

Lafreniere put New York up 2-1 at 7:36 with fifth goal in three games, tipping Will Borgen's point shot from in front to the blocker side on Hellebuyck.

Connor tied it 2-2 at 17:49, toe-dragging through the legs of Fox in the left face-off circle and roofing a shot over a sprawling Shesterkin from in tight.

Kartye gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 1:15 of the third period when he tipped Matthew Robertson's left point shot past Hellebuyck's glove as he cut across the net front.

Vilardi evened the score 3-3 at 4:19. Adam Lowry sent a wrist shot on net from the right circle, and Vilardi collected the rebound and backhanded the puck in around the right pad of Shesterkin from in front.

New York took a 4-3 lead at 6:57 when Perrault redirected a backdoor pass from Schneider at the left of the crease for his third straight multipoint game.

Adam Edstrom made it 5-3 at 11:08 with a snap shot from the high slot that beat Hellebuyck five-hole.

Noah Laba secured the 6-3 final with an empty-net goal at 19:09.