CHL notebook: Pickford, Desnoyers among top performers in stretch run

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top performers down the stretch.
The race for the playoffs in the three CHL leagues has entered the final stretch, with the regular season ending March 21 in the QMJHL, and March 22 in the OHL and WHL.
Here are 10 players who are raising their games to meet the moments while teams jockey to reach the postseason or improve their playoff seedings (players listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Wednesday):
Nathan Aspinall, LW, Flint (New York Rangers)
Aspinall has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak that has allowed Flint to stay in the race with Kitchener for the top seed in the Western Conference.
The 19-year-old is second in the OHL with 86 points (30 goals, 56 assists) in 60 games. He was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (No. 159) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Lucas Beckman, G, Chicoutimi (Ottawa Senators)
Beckman's season changed in a giant way when he was traded to Chicoutimi by Baie-Comeau on Dec. 27. The 18-year-old has won nine of his 10 games since the trade and in his past eight games he's 8-0-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and two shutouts. His play has helped Chicoutimi (45-9-5) move to the top spot in the league standings with 95 points, one ahead of Moncton (45-10-4).
The 18-year-old, selected by the Senators in the fourth round (No. 97) of the 2025 NHL Draft, is 13-15-3 with a 2.73 GAA, .915 save percentage and four shutouts in 33 games this season.
Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (St. Louis Blues)
Carbonneau's second goal in a 6-3 win against Halifax on March 5 made him the first CHL player to reach 50 goals this season. It was his eighth goal in five games to help Blainville-Boisbriand (36-17-6) stay two points behind Drummondville (37-17-6) for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The 19-year-old, selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 19) of the 2025 draft, has 77 points in 55 games.
Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (Utah Mammoth)
Desnoyers has been an offensive driver for Moncton since returning from wrist surgery Oct. 26, but he's raised his play as the games have become more important. The 18-year-old has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) during a six-game point streak, part of a run that has seen him total 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in his past 19 games.
Selected by the Mammoth with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 draft, Desnoyers has 71 points (21 goals, 50 assists) in 40 games. His average of 1.78 points per game is second in the league.
Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (Utah Mammoth)
Iginla's overtime goal in a 2-1 win against Victoria on Wednesday gave him 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) during a 14-game point streak. He has 11 multipoint games during the run, including five points (one goal, four assists) in a 9-2 win against Victoria on March 7. The 19-year-old, who was limited to 21 games last season after needing surgery on both hips, leads Kelowna with 85 points (40 goals, 45 assists) in 44 games. The Rockets (36-19-9) are locked into a top-four spot in the Western Conference after finishing last in 2024-25.
The Mammoth chose Iginla with the No. 6 pick of the 2024 draft.
Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi (Anaheim Ducks)
Masse's run to the QMJHL scoring lead was helped 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during a five-game point streak. That includes three games with at least four points, topped by a goal and six assists in a 14-2 win against Charlottetown on March 7. HIs play has helped Chicoutimi win five straight games, outscoring opponents 54-6 to take the top spot in the league standings.
Selected by the Ducks in the third round (No. 66) of the 2024 draft, the 19-year-old has 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) in 58 games.
Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (Seattle Kraken)
O'Brien has been the top scorer on the top team in the OHL for most of the season, and he's finishing strong, including 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his past nine games. The 18-year-old leads Brantford (44-9-9) with 81 points (24 goals, 57 assists) in 48 games and his average of 1.69 points per game is tied for the league lead.
The Kraken chose O'Brien in the first round (No. 8) of the 2025 draft.
Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat (Montreal Canadiens)
Pickford is closing strong as he nears completion of one of the best seasons ever by a CHL defenseman. The 19-year-old had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak that ended Tuesday. He's scored 43 goals in 51 games, the fourth-most in a season by a CHL defenseman, and the most since Bryan Fogarty scored 47 for Niagara Falls (OHL) in 1988-89. Pickford has four games left to try to reach the single-season record of 50 by Larry Sacharuk of Saskatoon (WHL) in 1971-72. His play also has Medicine Hat (46-10-8) tied with Prince Albert (47-10-6) for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Selected by the Canadiens in the third round (No. 81) of the 2025 draft, Pickford has 79 points in 52 games with Medicine Hat competing with Prince Albert for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener (Chicago Blackhawks)
Pridham scored in a 5-2 loss to Windsor on March 8 and has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak that has helped Kitchener (44-13-6) win seven of its past 10 games and clinch first place in the Western Conference.
The 20-year-old, selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (No. 92) of the 2024 draft, leads Kitchener with 42 goals and 81 points in 61 games.
Ivan Ryabkin, C, Charlottetown (Carolina Hurricanes)
Ryabkin had three straight four-point games from March 1-6, the first QMJHL player to do so since Drake Batherson for Cape Breton in 2017-18. That's just part of a sensational run for the 18-year-old. Since Feb. 11, Ryabkin has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 10 games to help Charlottetown (31-21-8) go 9-1-0 and climb to fourth in the Eastern Conference.
The Hurricanes selected Ryabkin in the second round (No. 62) of the 2025 draft. He has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 17 games since joining the team from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Jan. 5. His average of 2.18 points per game leads the league.