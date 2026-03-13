Maple Leafs shine on special teams, surge past Ducks to end 8-game skid

Cutter Gauthier, Ian Moore and Pavel Mintyukov scored for the Ducks (36-26-3), who had won eight of their past 10 and 15 of 19. Lukas Dostal made 22 saves.

“That was the turning point, but before that, we had some great opportunities and we were looking for a better play,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “We gave up quality, then they got some momentum and it was a tough penalty, it was a penalty, I’m not complaining about the call, there was no premeditation. Reflexes did it.

“It’s a disappointing loss because we were trying to build off last game and we did it perfectly for the first period and a half. We had basically a game and a half where we were doing everything right, we had possession, momentum and pace.”

Matthews scored on the power play to cut it to 3-2 at 10:47 after one-timing a pass from Knies at the right face-off dot.

John Tavares tied it 3-3 on the power play at 16:26 after Gudas’ major penalty. He jammed in a rebound at the top of the goal crease after Maccelli swung a shot towards the net from the bottom of the right circle.

Toronto scored a third consecutive power-play goal when Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 lead 36 seconds into the third period, Toronto’s second with the man-advantage after Gudas’ penalty. After Knies’ shot was partially blocked by Jackson LaCombe, Nylander corralled the puck with his skate at the side of the goal crease and shot past a sprawling Dostal.

“We knew we had to respond and that’s what we did,” Nylander said.

Nylander’s power-play goal then gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 lead 36 seconds into the third for Toronto’s second goal with the man-advantage following Gudas’ penalty. After Knies’ shot was partially blocked by Jackson LaCombe, Nylander corralled the puck with his skate at the side of the goal crease and shot past a sprawling Dostal.

Bo Groulx scored short-handed to extend it to 5-3 at 8:35, skating on to a flip pass from Carlo and shooting low glove from the left hash marks. It was his second NHL goal and first since an empty-net goal on Nov. 7, 2021, when he was with the Ducks.

Knies shot into an empty net at 18:12 to make it 6-3, before Alex Killorn scored from the slot at 19:34 for the 6-4 final.

“We just responded to what the game required,” Tavares said. “Emotions got high and I think we responded really well with the way we came back and certainly the way we came out and initiated play and just did what we had to do to give ourselves a good lead, put ourselves in a good spot and continue to be hard on our opponent.”