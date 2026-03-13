Golden Knights get back on track with win against Penguins

Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist, and Braeden Bowman had two assists for the Golden Knights (30-22-14), who were 1-6-0 in their previous seven games. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Rickard Rakell and Ben Kindel scored, and Ryan Shea had two assists for the Penguins (32-18-15), who have lost five of their past six games (1-3-2). Arturs Silovs made 11 saves.

Colton Sissons gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:41 of the first period, tapping in a backhand pass from Bowman at the right post after Parker Wotherspoon turned the puck over while chasing a dump-in.

Dorofeyev extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:02 of the second period. He took a pass below the right circle and roofed a wrist shot over Silovs from close range.

Rakell cut it to 2-1 at 8:26. He got his stick inside on Brayden McNabb and redirected in Bryan Rust's backdoor pass at the right post.

Marner answered back to put Vegas ahead 3-1 at 9:20. Penguins forward Connor Dewar sent a backhand pass in the neutral zone right to Marner, who skated in and dropped the puck to Dorofeyev. Marner then quickly received a return pass while skating toward the net and tucked a shot past the outstretched glove of Silovs.

Kindel made it 3-2 at 16:22 after Anthony Mantha found him crashing the right post with a backdoor pass. Mantha has 49 points this season (24 goals, 25 assists in 65 games), an NHL career high.

Dorofeyev pushed the lead to 4-2 at 4:36 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Marner in the slot on a 3-on-2 rush.

Eichel made it 5-2 at 6:20 with a wrist shot from the high slot that went just under the crossbar, and McNabb added an empty-net goal at 19:01 for the 6-2 final.