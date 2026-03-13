Tippett helps Flyers to shootout win against Wild

Forward ties game with short-handed goal in 3rd period; Minnesota pushes point streak to 5

Flyers at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Owen Tippett scored the game-tying, short-handed goal in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers, who went on to a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday.

Emil Andrae also scored for the Flyers (31-23-11), who have won two in a row and three of their past four, including a 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Dan Vladar made 21 saves, and Travis Konecny scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild (38-16-12), who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves.

Andrae gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period. He came down the slot and slipped a shot between Wallstedt’s pads.

Boldy tied it 1-1 at 8:39 of the second period with a power-play goal, scoring with a wrist shot while cutting through the left face-off circle.

Kaprizov then put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 17:50, dangling through the slot and scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Tippett tied it 2-2 at 7:58 of the third. Carl Grundstrom caused a turnover in the neutral zone and found Tippett on the right side for a slap shot that bounced in off Wallstedt’s blocker.

Related Content

Wild celebrate Team USA women’s gold medal with special puck drop

Latest News

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov of Lightning choice for Hart as League MVP

CHL notebook: Pickford, Desnoyers among top performers in stretch run

Unmasked: Puck-handling skills provide added boost

Schenn adjusting off ice after trade to Islanders by Blues

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Cover getting noticed after journey from tropics

Sturm getting 'the most' out of Bruins through straightforward approach

Maple Leafs shine on special teams, surge past Ducks to end 8-game skid

Reinhart scores in OT, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets for 3rd straight victory

Chychrun’s late goal lifts Capitals, ends Sabres’ 8-game winning streak

Larkin out at least 2 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Kucherov has 2 assists, reaches 1,100 points in Lightning win against Red Wings

Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Beecher gets 1st multigoal game, Flames hold off Devils

Goal of the Season? Eklund bats in puck on eye-popping second effort

Eklund, Sharks hand Bruins 1st home loss since December

Stars open with 5 straight goals, ease past Oilers to push point streak to 14

Lafreniere extends goal streak to 3, Rangers defeat Jets for 3rd straight win

Wild celebrate Team USA women’s gold medal with special puck drop