Tippett helps Flyers to shootout win against Wild

Emil Andrae also scored for the Flyers (31-23-11), who have won two in a row and three of their past four, including a 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Dan Vladar made 21 saves, and Travis Konecny scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild (38-16-12), who are 3-0-2 in their past five. Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves.

Andrae gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 18:35 of the first period. He came down the slot and slipped a shot between Wallstedt’s pads.

Boldy tied it 1-1 at 8:39 of the second period with a power-play goal, scoring with a wrist shot while cutting through the left face-off circle.

Kaprizov then put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 17:50, dangling through the slot and scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Tippett tied it 2-2 at 7:58 of the third. Carl Grundstrom caused a turnover in the neutral zone and found Tippett on the right side for a slap shot that bounced in off Wallstedt’s blocker.