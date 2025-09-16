Ovechkin partners with local grocery store for limited-edition cereal

A picture of Ovechkin wearing the Capitals' Screaming Eagle jerseys from the 2024-25 season is featured on the cereal box. The Screaming Eagle jersey for this season was unveiled Monday.

A portion of the proceeds from the cereal will go to THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, a campaign supporting pediatric cancer research Ovechkin launched in March with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal to pass Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time list.

“I’m excited to partner with Giant Food again on this new cereal,” Ovechkin said in a press release. “I hope fans and kids enjoy it and remember to eat breakfast every day! I’m also very grateful to Giant Food for helping promote and encouraging fans to donate to the V Foundation to help fight cancer."