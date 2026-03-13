Stars open with 5 straight goals, ease past Oilers to push point streak to 14

Dallas is 13-0-1 during the streak, which is the second longest in franchise history, behind their 15-game run from Dec. 6, 1998, to Jan. 6, 1999 (12-0-3). It’s also included a franchise-record 10-game winning streak that ended with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Jamie Benn scored twice, Wyatt Johnston had a goal and two assists, and Miro Heiskanen had three assists for the Stars (41-14-10), who have the third longest point streak in the NHL this season behind the Avalanche (17 games) and Tampa Bay Lightning (15). Sam Steel and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

Evan Bouchard and Jason Dickinson scored for the Oilers (32-26-18), who are 4-4-0 in their past eight games. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves.

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 1:23 of the first period when he collected a rebound off a Heiskanen point shot and backhanded it past Jarry near the top left of the crease.

Steel made it 2-0 at 13:09 on a backdoor redirect of Duchene’s cross-ice pass.

Robertson extended it to 3-0 at 15:11 when his shot from the right face-off dot trickled through Jarry and deflected off his skate into the net.

Johnston pushed it to 4-0 at 5:43 of the second period on a shot from the top of the crease on the power play. It was his 22nd power-play goal of the season, tying Dino Ciccarelli for the Dallas franchise single-season record.

Robertson made it 5-0 at 6:15 on a spinning move inside the right face-off circle.

Bouchard cut it to 5-1 at 7:53 on a shot from inside the left circle.

Dickinson made it 5-2 at 11:59 when he deflected a point shot from Mattias Ekholm in the slot. It was his first goal for the Oilers since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 4.

Benn’s power-play goal extended it to 6-2 at 1:32 of the third period on a shot from the top of the right circle.

Duchene made it 7-2 at 18:57 on a backhand shot after he deked his way through the crease.