Ovechkin cheers on son's goal at youth hockey game

Capitals captain, Protas brothers, clap for Sergei in cute social media video

Ovechkin cheers on Sergei

© Nastya Ovechkina

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Like father, like son in the Ovechkin family.

On Sunday, Sergei Ovechkin scored a slick goal during his youth hockey game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, and had quite the cheering squad out to see the score.

The 7-year-old had his dad, Alex Ovechkin, clapping and screaming for him, as well as Washington Capitals teammates Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas.

In a cute social media video posted by Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, Sergei finds some room on the left side of the goal and buries the puck. The video then shows Ovechkin and the Protas brothers cheering on the bench as Sergei celebrates with his team.

See Ovi Jr. score a goal while Ovi Sr. watches from the bench

The caption on the video reads: “Sergei’s support group today.”

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer has had a busy offseason thus far, celebrating his 40th birthday last week, releasing a new limited-edition cereal, and working on his ball hockey skills with Rasmus Sandin.

