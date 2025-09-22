Ovechkin cheers on son's goal at youth hockey game

Like father, like son in the Ovechkin family.

On Sunday, Sergei Ovechkin scored a slick goal during his youth hockey game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, and had quite the cheering squad out to see the score.

The 7-year-old had his dad, Alex Ovechkin, clapping and screaming for him, as well as Washington Capitals teammates Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas.

In a cute social media video posted by Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, Sergei finds some room on the left side of the goal and buries the puck. The video then shows Ovechkin and the Protas brothers cheering on the bench as Sergei celebrates with his team.