Schenn adjusting off ice after trade to Islanders by Blues

But getting adjusted to that outside of hockey is arguably his biggest challenge now, one that is also a bit intimidating. He is relocating for the first time since 2017, only this time, he's doing it as a married man and father of three kids, 4, 2-and-a-half and 8 weeks old.

He said he is setting up a long-term condo for the time being but was leaving practice Thursday to pick up a car reserved for him so he can begin looking at short-term rental properties.

Schenn said he's hoping to have his family join him on Long Island after the Islanders get back from a three-game road trip they have next week.

He is signed for two more seasons after this one, so he will look to buy a home on Long Island, but is likely going to punt that decision until the summer even if he can't get anything shorter than a six-month lease on a rental property.

"Trying to get things dialed in and trying to get the family here as soon as possible," Schenn said. "Things are moving fast right now and the organization has been great just trying to help me as much as possible."

All the outside logistics fall out of Schenn's mind when he's on the ice and in the dressing room. That's where everything feels normal except for the fact that he's in a different place and on a different team.

His teammates have been welcoming and his role with the Islanders is similar, if not close to exactly the same, as the one he left in St. Louis, just without a letter on his jersey.

"I like the fact that he's a good face-off guy," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "I like the fact that he could play penalty killing. I know he's doing a really good job on the power play. I like the fact that he's a leader. He took (rookie forward Callum) Ritchie under his wing. He talked with him right off the get go. And he's a 200-foot guy. And he won a Stanley Cup, so I think that certainly would help our team if we could make the playoffs."