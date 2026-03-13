Schenn adjusting off ice after trade to Islanders by Blues

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Brayden Schenn needs some sleep.
"I haven't really gotten much," the newest New York Islanders forward said Thursday.
Describing the past week is an emotional chore for Schenn.
The 34-year-old forward woke up last Friday morning in San Jose still the captain of the St. Louis Blues, completely unaware that hours later, in the middle of 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Day, that he would be traded to the team staying in the same hotel as the Blues.
"You go 41 times a year and you won't even see another team hardly ever, very, very rarely," Schenn said. "And on trade deadline day it's the same team that I got traded to."
On Saturday, Schenn was playing his first game for the Islanders, a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks.
Soon after, he was back home in St. Louis, in his house with his wife and three young kids, albeit now as an Islander and getting ready to play a road game in Enterprise Center, the building he called home for parts of nine seasons.
That happened Tuesday, an emotional night capped by a 4-3 come-from-behind win.
"It just happened so fast," Schenn said.