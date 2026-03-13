Trophy Tracker: Kucherov of Lightning choice for Hart as League MVP

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its fourth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, given annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Dead heat. Possible photo finish.

The race for the Hart Trophy this season has a chance to be the closest in 24 years if the final quarter of the season is anything like the first three, according to 16-person panel from NHL.com.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid each finished this round of voting with 59 points. Kucherov, though, finished with the slight edge to win the MVP award because he received six first-place votes to McDavid’s three.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was only two points behind and also received six first-place votes. San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini also received a first-place vote and 42 voting points.

“Tough call,” TNT analyst Brian Boucher said. “I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them. Might be the tightest in a long time.”