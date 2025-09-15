Capitals release new Screaming Eagle third jersey

Team will wear specialty sweater for 15 games throughout season, starting Oct. 17

Ovi with screaming eagle jersey

© Washington Capitals

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Washington Capitals are bringing back an iconic look for this upcoming season, with a bit of a twist.

On Monday, the team announced it will be using the Screaming Eagle sweater as its third jersey this year, including designs on the jersey to celebrate several different eras of Capitals hockey.

The design for the new alternate uniforms includes a red base color. The white shoulder tokes and classic hem striping are a nod to the 1970s and 1980s, while the Capital Dome shoulder patch comes directly from the 1990s era.

A closer look at the details of the jersey shows three stars on the pants and three stripes on the sleeves, which represent the Capitals fan base in DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Screaming Eagle jersey

© Washington Capitals

In addition to unveiling the new jerseys, the team will be serving Capitals-themed ice cream in an “Ice SCREAMMMM” truck. The truck will be traveling to iconic locations around DC throughout the day on Monday, including the National Mall, Capital One Arena and Nationals Park.

Capitals forward Dylan Strome will help serve ice cream from the truck from approximately 5:30-5:45 p.m. at the Nationals Park stop.

Strome will also be throwing at the ceremonial first pitch before Monday’s Washington Nationals game, wearing a Capitals and Nationals specialty jersey. Nationals players will be wearing Screaming Eagle T-shirts before the game.

The third jersey will make its season debut on Oct. 17 when the Capitals host the Minnesota Wild. It will be the first of 15 games this season that the team will be rocking the stylish sweaters.

Related Content

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Short Shifts

Capitals' Ovechkin, Sandin, work on hockey skills in hallway

Eberle wears new Kraken jersey, fires strike at Mariners game

Campbell meets comedian Glaser at Seattle show

McDavid walks out with Morgan Wallen at Edmonton concert

Three-time cancer survivor to suit up for Ducks in rookie tournament 

Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course