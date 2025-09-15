Capitals release new Screaming Eagle third jersey

The Washington Capitals are bringing back an iconic look for this upcoming season, with a bit of a twist.

On Monday, the team announced it will be using the Screaming Eagle sweater as its third jersey this year, including designs on the jersey to celebrate several different eras of Capitals hockey.

The design for the new alternate uniforms includes a red base color. The white shoulder tokes and classic hem striping are a nod to the 1970s and 1980s, while the Capital Dome shoulder patch comes directly from the 1990s era.

A closer look at the details of the jersey shows three stars on the pants and three stripes on the sleeves, which represent the Capitals fan base in DC, Maryland and Virginia.