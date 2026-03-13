Matthews leaves Maple Leafs win with lower-body injury

Forward exits late in 2nd period after knee-on-knee collision with Ducks defenseman Gudas

tor-matthews-injury

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews left with a lower-body injury following a knee-on-knee collision in the second period of a 6-4 win for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Matthews was injured at 15:47 when he tried to sidestep a hit in the slot from Ducks captain Radko Gudas, who was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

The Maple Leafs captain remained on the ice for several minutes and left with the help of a trainer and teammate Brandon Carlo, putting minimal weight on his left leg.

Prior to the hit, Matthews scored a power-play goal at 10:47 of the second period to cut Toronto's deficit to 3-2. It was his first goal since Jan. 27, ending a 12-game goal drought. 

He has 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games this season.

