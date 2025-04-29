Mikkola fined maximum for boarding in Game 4 with Panthers

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons during Game 4 of the teams’ First Round series in Florida on Monday, April 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 0:16 of the third period. Mikkola was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.