Mikkola fined maximum for boarding in Game 4 with Panthers

Defenseman penalized $5,000 for actions against Lightning forward Girgensons

Mikkola Panthers fined

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons during Game 4 of the teams’ First Round series in Florida on Monday, April 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 0:16 of the third period. Mikkola was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Related Content

Ekblad to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Panthers rally late in 3rd, defeat Lightning in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Panthers stay confident, rally for Game 4 win to push Lightning to brink

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Latest News

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi to return for Jets against Blues in Game 5

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDonagh still playing like 'absolute warrior' for Lightning at 35

Andersen won’t play Game 5, day to day for Hurricanes

Ekblad to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Quinn Hughes, Makar, Werenski named Norris Trophy finalists

Filppula retires from professional hockey after 22 seasons, 16 in NHL

Rantanen breaks through in ‘awesome’ Game 5, helps Stars take series lead

Stars score early, defeat Avalanche in Game 5

Panthers stay confident, rally for Game 4 win to push Lightning to brink

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Lightning must 'turn the page' after tough loss to Panthers in Game 4

Fiddler enjoying home-ice feel for U.S. at World Under-18 Championship

Panthers rally late in 3rd, defeat Lightning in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

Manning mic'd up as he takes in Devils Game 4 with daughters

Eichel searching for answers for Golden Knights in Game 5