Ekblad to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

By NHL.com
Aaron Ekblad will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Florida Panthers defenseman is facing discipline for elbowing against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel on Monday.

The incident occurred at 11:20 of the second period in the Panthers' 4-2 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Hagel left the game following the hit, which did not result in a penalty for Ekblad.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: elbowing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

