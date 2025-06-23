NHL Power Player writes about experience at Panthers Stanley Cup parade

Florida fan Isaac Edelman attends beach bash after 6-game win against Oilers

power-players-parade-stage

© Isaac Edelman/NHL Power Players

By Isaac Edelman / NHL Power Player

Editor’s Note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Isaac Edelman, a rising sophomore at the University of Florida and member of the 2023-24 NHL Power Players board, writes about his experience at the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Champions Parade.

Florida Panthers play-by-play broadcaster Steve Goldstein said during last year’s Stanley Cup parade, “Enjoy this, it’s once in a lifetime.” But after the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row, he was happily proven wrong. Once again, the Panthers brought the celebration to the beach in Fort Lauderdale, and I was lucky enough to attend as media thanks to the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board.

The parade was one of the coolest celebrations I’ve ever been part of. The Panthers are the only NHL team with the opportunity to celebrate right on the beach. The closest comparison might be the Tampa Bay Lightning, but even they had to take to the water for a boat parade.

power-players-parade-beach

© Isaac Edelman/NHL Power Players

Unlike in 2024, when the event was drenched in rain, the weather held up this time, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. Goldstein even opened the celebration with a joke, saying, “I’m looking around this year, I don’t see any Lightning. I don’t even see any Hurricanes in the forecast. There sure ain’t any Maple Leafs on the beach. And I’m looking over at the beautiful Atlantic, and I don’t see any oil in the ocean.”

Starting at noon, the double-decker buses began their journey from Riomar Street and slowly made their way south to 5th Street where the main stage was. The parade route took close to two hours, with many of the players exiting the buses to interact with fans on both sides of the street. Of course, Matthew Tkachuk had to stop at Elbo Room, a Fort Lauderdale landmark at the corner of Las Olas and A1A. Tkachuk didn’t stop making headlines there. He then took a dip in the ocean mid-parade. Unlike last year, Lord Stanley’s Cup didn’t join Tkachuk in the water. And, of course, the Panthers put beer inside Lord Stanley, showering fans along the route.

While the buses made their way down the parade route, thousands of fans waited on the beach for the team to arrive at the main stage. The crowd even spilled into the water. Fans were dancing for hours while they waited for the team to arrive. At one point, Florida’s DJ played “Pink Pony Club,” which has become a viral part of Florida’s 2025 Stanley Cup run. You can describe the scene as the hottest and sandiest club in the world.

Just before 2 p.m., Florida arrived at the main stage. The real celebration began. Aleksander Barkov started a “Bobby” chant for goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Panthers coach Paul Maurice’s promise to keep his speech PG lasted just 10 seconds. Sam Reinhart referenced DJ Khaled and said “We The Best…. Another One.” Gustav Forsling thanked the Carolina Hurricanes for placing him on waivers a few years ago. Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. The most unlikely Panther stepped up to the podium. If you had told anyone he'd be speaking at a Stanley Cup parade, let alone doing it as a Panther, they never would’ve believed you. As Brad Marchand took the mic, the crowd erupted in a chant: “Thank you, Boston!”

If you know anything about the Panthers and their joke about having just six fans, this parade proved that the Panthers’ fanbase is thriving, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s estimated that about 400,000 people showed up to the parade.

power-players-soldier

© Isaac Edelman/NHL Power Players

Overall, this parade was an experience like no other. Watching your hometown team lift the Cup in one of the most beautiful locations in the world was truly unforgettable. Whether you were watching the parade from your TV, the sand, the water, or one of the high-rise buildings by the beach, one thing is certain -- the Panthers want to be back in this exact spot at the same time next year.

As with any major event or celebration, a huge shoutout goes to the people who made the parade possible -- and safe. The local police and fire departments did an outstanding job ensuring a secure and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone involved.

I’m incredibly grateful to the NHL for making this experience possible, and I’d also like to extend a special thank you to the Florida Panthers PR department for their support.

