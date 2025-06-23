NHL Power Player writes about experience at Panthers Stanley Cup parade

Unlike in 2024, when the event was drenched in rain, the weather held up this time, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-90s. Goldstein even opened the celebration with a joke, saying, “I’m looking around this year, I don’t see any Lightning. I don’t even see any Hurricanes in the forecast. There sure ain’t any Maple Leafs on the beach. And I’m looking over at the beautiful Atlantic, and I don’t see any oil in the ocean.”

Starting at noon, the double-decker buses began their journey from Riomar Street and slowly made their way south to 5th Street where the main stage was. The parade route took close to two hours, with many of the players exiting the buses to interact with fans on both sides of the street. Of course, Matthew Tkachuk had to stop at Elbo Room, a Fort Lauderdale landmark at the corner of Las Olas and A1A. Tkachuk didn’t stop making headlines there. He then took a dip in the ocean mid-parade. Unlike last year, Lord Stanley’s Cup didn’t join Tkachuk in the water. And, of course, the Panthers put beer inside Lord Stanley, showering fans along the route.

While the buses made their way down the parade route, thousands of fans waited on the beach for the team to arrive at the main stage. The crowd even spilled into the water. Fans were dancing for hours while they waited for the team to arrive. At one point, Florida’s DJ played “Pink Pony Club,” which has become a viral part of Florida’s 2025 Stanley Cup run. You can describe the scene as the hottest and sandiest club in the world.

Just before 2 p.m., Florida arrived at the main stage. The real celebration began. Aleksander Barkov started a “Bobby” chant for goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Panthers coach Paul Maurice’s promise to keep his speech PG lasted just 10 seconds. Sam Reinhart referenced DJ Khaled and said “We The Best…. Another One.” Gustav Forsling thanked the Carolina Hurricanes for placing him on waivers a few years ago. Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. The most unlikely Panther stepped up to the podium. If you had told anyone he'd be speaking at a Stanley Cup parade, let alone doing it as a Panther, they never would’ve believed you. As Brad Marchand took the mic, the crowd erupted in a chant: “Thank you, Boston!”

If you know anything about the Panthers and their joke about having just six fans, this parade proved that the Panthers’ fanbase is thriving, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s estimated that about 400,000 people showed up to the parade.