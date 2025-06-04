Panthers' defensemen look to continue contributing against Oilers in Cup Final

Like the Oilers, the Panthers have had 19 different players score in the playoffs, and getting those contributions from defensemen has been an important part of that scoring depth, taking some of the pressure off their forwards.

"Our game is also based on that," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. "You play as much as possible in the offensive zone and you use your defensemen to try for them to get the shots through to the net and you get the rebounds and that kind of stuff. But it helps a lot when you know you can give it to the defensemen, and they can also put the puck in the net.

"It's been crucial for us this playoffs."

Edmonton, which has scored 65 goals in 16 playoff games, also relies on offense from its defensemen. Five different defensemen have scored for the Oilers, producing 11 goals. However, Evan Bouchard (six goals) is the only player with more than two.

The Panthers' production has been more spread out. Schmidt hasn't scored since his second game-winner in as many games in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but joked, "I had to pass the baton."

Others have picked it up. Jones, Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov and Gustav Forsling each has scored game-winning goals since then, giving the Panthers five defensemen with at least one this postseason.

"Each guy has had a moment," Schmidt said. "Every guy has. That's kind of the idea, the definition of what it is to have depth scoring. That's why we have to continue."