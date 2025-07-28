Color of Hockey: Reddick, Henderson soak up NHLCA guest coach program  

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Bryce Reddick and Derrick Henderson, who attended the development camps of the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche, respectively, through an NHL Coaches’ Association guest coach program.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Bryce Reddick when he accompanied his father, Eldon “Pokey” Reddick, for the Winnipeg Jets’ Black History Night game at Canada Life Centre on Feb. 24.

The elder Reddick was a goalie for the original Jets from 1986-89 and was the second Black goalie to play in the NHL after Grant Fuhr made his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 14, 1981.

“I don't remember him being in the NHL, like I was obviously super young then,” the younger Reddick said. “So for me to see him in that space in February was super cool. Then being on my own hockey journey here, you definitely appreciate it more.”

Bryce Reddick, 35, a retired professional defenseman, returned to Winnipeg as a guest coach at Jets development camp June 30-July 1 as part of an NHL Coaches’ Association mentorship effort to help bring more coaches of color and women into the professional ranks.