Color of Hockey: Charlton thrilled to play for Delaware's 1st women's team

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Katelynn Charlton, a forward for the University of Delaware’s NCAA Division I women’s team that makes its debut Sept. 26 against Long Island University.

What better way to return from a severe injury than to attend a camp that could decide your college hockey-playing future?

That’s what Katelynn Charlton did when she participated in a women’s hockey camp at the University of Delaware in August 2024 after surgery and rehab to repair a left ACL injury she sustained playing high school lacrosse in May 2023, which cost her the entire 2023-24 junior hockey season.

“I see (the camp) on Instagram and stuff and I’m, like, ‘This is pretty cool,’” the 19-year-old freshman forward said. “I was just cleared, first time playing, scrimmaging, being on the ice with more people in a game situation setting. I go down there, met Coach (Allison) Coomey … got toured around the campus, loved the campus, had a really good time at the camp.”

Charlton was one of four players from that camp to make the roster of Delaware’s first NCAA Division I women’s hockey team, which makes its regular-season debut on Sept. 26 hosting Long Island University at Rust Ice Arena on campus in Newark, Delaware.

The 45th NCAA Division I women’s program will play in the College Hockey America conference with Lindenwood University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University, and Syracuse University.

“I'm super excited, especially it being the inaugural team, first season,” Charlton said. “There are a lot of firsts to come for myself and the team.”

Coomey said she’s excited to have Charlton on a team that includes 17 freshmen, five transfer students and a senior goalie from Delaware’s American Collegiate Hockey Association women’s club team. Charlton was second last season on Burlington's Under-22 AA team in the Ontario Women’s Hockey League with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 40 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in four playoff games.

Coomey said she didn’t notice any ill effects from Charlton's ACL injury at the 2024 camp or during the 2024-25 season. What she did notice was Charlton's play.