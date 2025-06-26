Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Schaefer anticipates the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft being the most emotional night of his life.

Emotional because he'll be thinking of his mom every step of the way. The 17-year-old defenseman of Erie of the Ontario Hockey League lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, two months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide.

"I think my mom's going to go right into my head when I get picked because, you know, I wish she could be here," Schaefer said during a top prospect availability on Thursday. "So, yeah, there's definitely going to be a lot of things that play a part in it, but it's more happy tears than anything."

Schaefer will find out his future team during the first round at L.A. Live's Peacock Theatre on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Rounds 2-7 will be Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 186 pounds) was one of eight prospects to speak with the media here on the ION Rooftop Patio at the JW Marriott. The projected No. 1 pick in the draft was joined by defenseman Radim Mrtka of Seattle of the Western Hockey League and forwards Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL), James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), Porter Martone of Brampton (OHL), Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund of Djurgarden in Sweden.

The first team to pick will be the New York Islanders, who won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery despite a 3.5 percent chance. They will pick first for the fifth time and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft.

"You come down here and it feels real," Schaefer said. "The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is just hearing your name called and seeing all your friends' names get called. You play with them growing up, you win tournaments, you play against them, you hit each other, you block their shot ... you remember a lot. To see a lot of your friends and yourself get drafted will be pretty cool, but the work only starts."