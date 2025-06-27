Schaefer's draft position discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Morreale also discusses with Rosen and Roarke many of the other top prospects, including Michael Misa of Saginaw in the OHL, James Hagens of Boston College, Porter Martone of Brampton in the OHL, and Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund of Djurgarden in Sweden.

Where could they go in the first round? What are their upsides?

Morreale answers it all, including naming some of his sleeper picks and rating the entirety of the 2025 draft class.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke breakdown the widely reported four-year extension of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and how the NHL and NHL Players' Association got to this point with such a strong working relationship.

They discuss some of the moves we've already seen, including the Utah Mammoth acquiring forward JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan, and forward Evander Kane being traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks.

Did those moves make sense? If so, why? If not, why? Rosen and Roarke break it all down.

They close the show talking about the eight-member Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 that was voted in Tuesday, highlighting the inclusion, finally, of Alexander Mogilny after nearly two decades of being passed over.

Roarke defends Mogilny's Hall of Fame resume and Rosen doubles down in his agreement.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.