Schaefer's draft position discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

LOS ANGELES -- The draft takes centerstage on this week's on-location episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.
Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com and the "NHL Draft Class" podcast joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke and drops all kinds of knowledge about the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, which begins with Round 1 at Peacock Theater on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
Morreale predicts, as many have, that 17-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League will go to the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick.
But Morreale goes way beyond just the prediction, backing it up with facts and information about Schaefer, including how he got to be the consensus No. 1 despite playing only 17 games this season.