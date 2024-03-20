Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Brazeau has 2 goals, Ullmark makes 30 saves for Boston

Recap: Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins 3.19.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored a hat trick for the Boston Bruins in a 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Tuesday.

It was Pastrnak’s second hat trick of the season, and 17th in the NHL.

Justin Brazeau scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston (41-14-15), which has won three in a row and seven of its past 10 (7-1-2). Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists.

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for Ottawa (28-35-4), which has lost nine of its past 12 games (3-8-1).

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:27 of the first period, tipping in Matt Grzelcyk’s shot from the left point.

Pastrnak made it 2-0 at 11:23, intercepting Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle’s centering pass in open ice and taking it down for a breakaway.

Pinto cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 13:08 of the second period, slipping the puck past Ullmark from the high slot.

Brazeau pushed it to 3-1 at 18:51, rebounding Shattenkirk’s wrister on the power play.

Tkachuk cut it to 3-2 with four seconds left in the second period, poking in his own rebound on the doorstep.

Pastrnak completed the hat trick to make it 4-2 with a backhand flick from the slot at 4:43 of the third period, and Jesper Boqvist extended it to 5-2 25 seconds later after speeding past Jakob Chychrun and finishing around Korpisalo.

Brazeau received Jake DeBrusk’s pass behind the net and brought it out front to score his second power-play goal of the night at 18:06 for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Predators score 8, top Sharks to tie franchise record point streak at 15

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Bowness away from Jets after medical procedure

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Couturier healthy scratch for Flyers against Maple Leafs

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Tippett, Frost help Flyers hold off Maple Leafs

Meier, Mercer help Devils pull away from Penguins

Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

Scheifele scores hat trick, sparks Jets to win against Rangers

NHL Buzz: Lauzon week to week for Predators

GMs vote for coach's challenge to include delay of game, high-sticking calls

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nash named Canada GM for 2024 World Championship

Simon dies at 52, won Stanley Cup with Avalanche in 1996

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Red Wings 'still got to find a way’ to win games down stretch, Yzerman says