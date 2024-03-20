Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

It was Pastrnak’s second hat trick of the season, and 17th in the NHL.

Justin Brazeau scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston (41-14-15), which has won three in a row and seven of its past 10 (7-1-2). Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists.

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for Ottawa (28-35-4), which has lost nine of its past 12 games (3-8-1).

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:27 of the first period, tipping in Matt Grzelcyk’s shot from the left point.

Pastrnak made it 2-0 at 11:23, intercepting Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle’s centering pass in open ice and taking it down for a breakaway.

Pinto cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 13:08 of the second period, slipping the puck past Ullmark from the high slot.

Brazeau pushed it to 3-1 at 18:51, rebounding Shattenkirk’s wrister on the power play.

Tkachuk cut it to 3-2 with four seconds left in the second period, poking in his own rebound on the doorstep.

Pastrnak completed the hat trick to make it 4-2 with a backhand flick from the slot at 4:43 of the third period, and Jesper Boqvist extended it to 5-2 25 seconds later after speeding past Jakob Chychrun and finishing around Korpisalo.

Brazeau received Jake DeBrusk’s pass behind the net and brought it out front to score his second power-play goal of the night at 18:06 for the 6-2 final.