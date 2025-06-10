Oilers right back to work day after blowout loss in Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers decided the best way to get over a bad day at the office was to head right back to it.

A day after losing 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, Edmonton decided to forgo a scheduled day off Tuesday.

It was better to go back to work than to let the odor of an ugly loss linger.

"You sleep like crap, then you wake up come in here, flush the legs out and get ready for the next one," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "You go through the playoffs and the highs and lows and the roller coaster of it and you try to stay even keel and think our group has done a pretty good job of that.

"Obviously last night wasn't the game at all that any of us wanted to have, but with that, our response has to be big here in Game 4."

Game 4 is at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

With two days between games, Edmonton had originally planned to take Tuesday off and practice Wednesday but had a change of heart because of the lopsided loss.

"Just with our schedule, we weren't 100 percent what we were going to do," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "After we thought about it, we felt it was better to practice than to take the day of and then have the pre-game skate (Thursday), just to break it up a little bit and not be on the ice all the time."

The Oilers welcomed the practice time, which gave them an opportunity to focus on the upcoming game.

"Just flush out the legs a little bit and feel good about going into the next couple of days," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said when asked about practice. "Obviously it was not the game we wanted to bring, it was certainly far away from our best. Just flush it out a little bit and start getting ready."

The Oilers skated for roughly 30 minutes to try and shake off one of their worst games of these playoffs.

Edmonton took four undisciplined penalties in the first period, fell behind 2-0, then 4-1 after the second before the game disintegrated with the Oilers looking to retaliate against the Panthers agitators.