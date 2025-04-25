NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting April 28

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League will announce finalists for 2025 NHL Awards beginning Monday, April 28.
The schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:
Monday, April 28
Tuesday, April 29
Wednesday, April 30
Thursday, May 1
Friday, May 2
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Jack Adams Award and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
Monday, May 5
Monday, May 12
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award
Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced following the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.
More information on all trophies – including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history – can be found at Records.NHL.com.