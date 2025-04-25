NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting April 28

3 nominees revealed daily for year-end honors

NHL Awards 2025

© NHL Public Releations

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League will announce finalists for 2025 NHL Awards beginning Monday, April 28.

The schedule of announcements, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, April 28

Vezina Trophy

Tuesday, April 29

James Norris Memorial Trophy

Wednesday, April 30

Ted Lindsay Award

Thursday, May 1

Hart Memorial Trophy

Friday, May 2

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Jack Adams Award and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Monday, May 5

Calder Memorial Trophy

Monday, May 12

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be announced following the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only winners will be announced for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

More information on all trophies – including past finalists and winners, descriptions, and history – can be found at Records.NHL.com.

