Stankoven signs 8-year, $48 million contract with Hurricanes

22-year-old forward had 38 points last season, was acquired in trade from Stars on March 7

Stankoven contract 7125

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Logan Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 22-year-old forward had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games last season, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 19 games for Carolina after he was acquired in the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7.

A second-round pick by Dallas (No. 47) at the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven has 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 102 regular-season games with the Stars and Hurricanes, and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Latest News

Marner traded to Golden Knights by Maple Leafs, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Romanov signs 8-year contract with Islanders

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Landing Marner big win for Golden Knights, bigger loss for Maple Leafs

Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Bettman joins Pat McAfee Show to talk state of hockey

NHL free agency live blog

Lindgren signs 4-year, $18 million contract with Kraken

Bjugstad signs 2-year, $3.5 million contract with Blues

Ekblad signs 8-year, $48.8 million contract to remain with Panthers

Panthers re-sign Bennett, Ekblad, Marchand thanks to winning culture, GM

Fehervary signs 7-year, $42 million contract with Capitals

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils

Bouchard signs 4-year, $42 million contract with Oilers

Vladar signs 2-year, $6.7 million contract with Flyers

Eklund signs 3-year, $16.8 million contract with Sharks

Boeser signs 7-year, $50.75 million contract to remain with Canucks

Gulutzan hired as Stars coach, replaces DeBoer