Stankoven signs 8-year, $48 million contract with Hurricanes

Logan Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $6 million.

The 22-year-old forward had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games last season, including nine points (five goals, four assists) in 19 games for Carolina after he was acquired in the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7.

A second-round pick by Dallas (No. 47) at the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven has 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 102 regular-season games with the Stars and Hurricanes, and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games.