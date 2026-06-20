Deslauriers signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes at Stanley Cup parade

Nicolas Deslauriers signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract to remain with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $875,000 and begins next season.

Deslauriers signed the contract on stage during the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship parade after general manager Eric Tulsky made the announcement.

"Nic has fit in with our locker room and culture from day one when he got to Raleigh," Tulsky said in a press release. "He provides a veteran presence and adds a physical element to our roster."

The 35-year-old forward had one assist in seven games with Carolina after he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6. He had one assist in 24 games with Philadelphia.

Deslauriers could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (No. 84) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Deslauriers has 106 points (53 goals, 53 assists) in 708 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Flyers and Hurricanes, and no points in six playoff games.