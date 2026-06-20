Hurricanes bring now-infamous cinder block to Stanley Cup championship parade

Trophy stand-in hits stage during Carolina celebration

Canes cinder block

© WTVD/ABC11

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

And now introducing the members of the 2026 Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes... starting with this cinder block.

Yes, that's right, the 35-pound, gray, concrete rectangle that was curiously placed in the Hurricanes workout room this season made it all the way to the stage.

The story goes that Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour put the block in the gym and added the "blue collar press" to the team's workout routine. Before players left, they were to pick up the cinder block and press it and think of the blue collar work ethic that they needed to make the NHL.

Turns out, it just so happens the Stanley Cup weighs 34.6 pounds. Brind'Amour was having the team practice lifting the Cup without them ever knowing.

On Saturday, the Canes paraded the inanimate object out on stage with them. Forward Jordan Martinookbrought the block out and placed it at the foot of the podium. Only this time it was backed up by the actual Stanley Cup.

Turns out, practice makes perfect.

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