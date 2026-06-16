Staal’s daughter grills Hurricanes captain after winning Stanley Cup

Veteran forward shares funny moment with kids after championship

Jordan Staal and his daughter

© Matthew Bolt/Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jordan Staal had to face a tough young reporter after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday.

The Carolina Hurricanes captain was grilled by one of his daughters during his postgame press conference after the Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sitting next to his kids at the podium, Staal’s oldest daughter, Abigail, raised her hand and said she had a question.

“I thought you called us crew,” Abigail said to her dad.

“Crew? You are a crew,” Staal responded.

But Abigail wasn’t finished with her questions yet.

“And we’re going to go way back to the first game (in the playoffs), why did you punch that guy? Questions that need to be answered, guys,” Abigail said.

“I’ll answer that later,” Staal replied with a laugh.

Staal’s daughter was referring to his fight with Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Hurricanes captain also shared sweet moments on the ice with his family after winning his second Stanley Cup championship and being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

In another video posted to social media, Staal picked up his son, Henry, and asked him if he "could do this one day?”

Henry nodded his head yes.

The Stanley Cup better get used to the Staal family.

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