Staal’s daughter grills Hurricanes captain after winning Stanley Cup

Jordan Staal had to face a tough young reporter after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday.

The Carolina Hurricanes captain was grilled by one of his daughters during his postgame press conference after the Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sitting next to his kids at the podium, Staal’s oldest daughter, Abigail, raised her hand and said she had a question.

“I thought you called us crew,” Abigail said to her dad.

“Crew? You are a crew,” Staal responded.

But Abigail wasn’t finished with her questions yet.

“And we’re going to go way back to the first game (in the playoffs), why did you punch that guy? Questions that need to be answered, guys,” Abigail said.

“I’ll answer that later,” Staal replied with a laugh.