Kantserov confident he can make leap to NHL with Blackhawks

That versatility should help the Blackhawks, especially during Bedard’s absence. Former NHL forward Luke Johnson, who was Kantserov’s teammate with Metallurg the past three seasons, said the 21-year-old can play center or wing.

“He’s a smart player,” said Johnson, who was a member of the Blackhawks organization from 2016-19 after they selected him in the fifth round (No. 134) of the 2013 NHL Draft. “When he started on the wing, I played with him my first year. He’s good on the wing. He’s got a lot of speed as well, so he’s good on the walls, winning puck battles and good wall work.

“At center, he uses his speed a lot as well. As a center, you’re able to play in the middle of the ice and you might get the puck more as well. So, I think whatever the Hawks decide to do with him, he’s going to do well at either position. I’d obviously like to see him play on the wing with Bedard and ‘Kaner.’”

Kantserov has the kind of confidence that is noticeable. It’s a great asset to have for his leap to the NHL, and something that stood out to Blackhawks brass right away.

“We became huge fans of Roman after initially meeting with him after we drafted him,” assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. “He’s a great personality, full of energy and has a confidence to him. It’s not arrogance at all.

“Even a few years ago when his English wasn’t as strong as it is now, he wants to have a conversation without a translator. He’s always looking for ways to get better, not only on the ice but off the ice. He’s always challenging himself (and) has that confidence and quality to where he’s always wanting to better himself.”

Kantserov has spent most of the offseason in Stamford, Connecticut, where he’s training with other NHL players, including some members of the New York Rangers. It’s another opportunity to hone his skills before he returns here for training camp next month.

“I practice with people who play in NHL, train together, and also of course I need to improve my skills, improve my thinking,” Kantserov said. “I need to think smarter and faster, because here (it’s an) absolutely different level. It should be hard, but it's not impossible. I think I can do this.”

He’s not the only one who thinks so.

“He has that quiet confidence within him, and he knows he’s going to be a guy who can make a big-time play,” Johnson said. “He wants to be that guy, and he certainly puts the work in as well. That’s what you want to see in a young guy. I’m definitely excited to watch him this year.”