Kantserov confident he can make leap to NHL with Blackhawks

21-year-old forward has versatility to help Chicago after 3 full seasons in KHL

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© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Roman Kantserov has been brushing up on his English, the Russian forward using a variety of entertainment options from which to learn as a Chicago Blackhawks prospect.

“I like watching movies, YouTube, NHL highlights. And in Russia, we had a couple of import (overseas) guys. Talking with the boys, they say, 'Roman, learn English. It helps you,’” Kantserov said at the Blackhawks’ practice facility last week during the NHLPA Rookie Showcase. “I think right now English is not bad, but I need to learn (more).”

Kantserov should be commended for his English, as should his game, which has the Blackhawks excited.

A second-round pick (No. 44) by Chicago at the 2023 NHL Draft, Kantserov finished his third full season with Metallurg of the Kontinental Hockey League, where he had a career-high 64 points (36 goals, 28 assists) in 63 regular-season games. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, where Metallurg was eliminated in the semifinal by AK Bars.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said less than two months ago that Kantserov would likely play with Connor Bedard, their top-line center, to start the 2026-27 season. But Bedard sustained a left shoulder injury on July 2, had surgery a few days later and is not expected to make his season debut until November.

Nevertheless, Kantserov is ready for that opportunity, whenever it happens. He’s also excited about meeting Patrick Kane, who has returned to Chicago after signing a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on July 23. Kane was one of the faces of the franchise from 2007-23, helping the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015).

“Right now, Connor has the injury; it's sad news, but Chicago signed Patrick Kane,” Kantserov said. “The legend has come back. It's awesome. I (can’t) wait until practice with him, talk with him, because he has big experience. He's the greatest American player, all-time scorer, and this is a very good opportunity to play with him.

“Of course, if we play together with Bedard, maybe we can find the chemistry. He has a great shot, right-hand shot. I can play on the wing, and also last year (I) played center. I have a choice -- I can play winger or I can play center. (Whatever) Coach say, I can play.”

Patrick Kane set to add to his Blackhawks career highlight reel

That versatility should help the Blackhawks, especially during Bedard’s absence. Former NHL forward Luke Johnson, who was Kantserov’s teammate with Metallurg the past three seasons, said the 21-year-old can play center or wing.

“He’s a smart player,” said Johnson, who was a member of the Blackhawks organization from 2016-19 after they selected him in the fifth round (No. 134) of the 2013 NHL Draft. “When he started on the wing, I played with him my first year. He’s good on the wing. He’s got a lot of speed as well, so he’s good on the walls, winning puck battles and good wall work.

“At center, he uses his speed a lot as well. As a center, you’re able to play in the middle of the ice and you might get the puck more as well. So, I think whatever the Hawks decide to do with him, he’s going to do well at either position. I’d obviously like to see him play on the wing with Bedard and ‘Kaner.’”

Kantserov has the kind of confidence that is noticeable. It’s a great asset to have for his leap to the NHL, and something that stood out to Blackhawks brass right away.

“We became huge fans of Roman after initially meeting with him after we drafted him,” assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. “He’s a great personality, full of energy and has a confidence to him. It’s not arrogance at all.

“Even a few years ago when his English wasn’t as strong as it is now, he wants to have a conversation without a translator. He’s always looking for ways to get better, not only on the ice but off the ice. He’s always challenging himself (and) has that confidence and quality to where he’s always wanting to better himself.”

Kantserov has spent most of the offseason in Stamford, Connecticut, where he’s training with other NHL players, including some members of the New York Rangers. It’s another opportunity to hone his skills before he returns here for training camp next month.

“I practice with people who play in NHL, train together, and also of course I need to improve my skills, improve my thinking,” Kantserov said. “I need to think smarter and faster, because here (it’s an) absolutely different level. It should be hard, but it's not impossible. I think I can do this.”

He’s not the only one who thinks so.

“He has that quiet confidence within him, and he knows he’s going to be a guy who can make a big-time play,” Johnson said. “He wants to be that guy, and he certainly puts the work in as well. That’s what you want to see in a young guy. I’m definitely excited to watch him this year.”

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