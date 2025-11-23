Backstrom thriving with Brynas in return home to Sweden  

GAVLE, Sweden -- Nicklas Backstrom is living out his childhood dream. Again.
Long before Backstrom imagined playing in the NHL, setting up Alex Ovechkin for all those goals and lifting the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, he was a 10-year-old in the stands here at Gavlerinken (renamed Monitor ERP Arena in 2019), wanting to follow in his father's footsteps and wear the black, yellow and red of his hometown team, Brynas IF.
"To put that jersey on, I think it's an honor," Backstrom told NHL.com earlier this month. "There's a lot of history in this club."
Backstrom did it, of course, working his way up through the Tigers' junior program before debuting in the Elitserien (Swedish Elite League) in 2004-05 when he was 16. That led to the Capitals selecting the slick-passing center with the No. 4 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. He played in 1,105 games during 17 seasons with Washington and had 1,033 points, including a team-record 762 assists, and won the 2018 Stanley Cup.
Backstrom's playing days appeared over when he announced he was stepping away from the Capitals on Nov. 1, 2023, because of lingering issues with his left hip, which he had resurfacing surgery on in 2022. The decision to move home after his contract with the Capitals expired provided another chance, however, and he's enjoying writing an unanticipated epilogue to his career where it all started with Brynas (in the renamed Swedish Hockey League).
"I wasn't expecting this if you think about just one year ago," he said. "But I got the opportunity to come back and play and I took it. It's been fun. It's a great league. Obviously, a lot of great players, and the crowd has been awesome. So, it's been pretty cool."
Backstrom had plenty of reasons to make this comeback. Giving his family and friends in Sweden a chance to see him play in person again was among them. He certainly missed playing and, perhaps, proving he could still do it at his age -- he turned 38 on Sunday -- and after all he went through with his hip, was part of it as well.
His motivation was simpler than that, though.
"I would say for the love of the game," Backstrom said. "I think when you're getting up to the last couple years, then you realize as a hockey player that you want to keep doing it. I think everyone is like that. You want to keep doing it as long as possible for the love of the game. "