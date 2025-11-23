Backstrom thriving with Brynas in return home to Sweden  

Backstrom is happy his children have been able to experience this. The family spent summers in Sweden, but lived in Virginia, near the Capitals' practice rink, for most of the year. So, though Haley, Vince and Alizee saw him play in Washington, they'd never watched him play in his home country.

He said, "they were as supportive as anyone," with his decision to play for Brynas again.

"They knew it was the end of my career," he said." Same as me, an opportunity came up and they were like, 'Oh, yeah.'"

Liza and the kids live in Stockholm, but they sometimes make the 90-minute drive north to Gavle to watch Backstrom play. He joins them in Stockholm during breaks in the schedule.

"It actually works out pretty well," Backstrom said. "We're off every Sunday, so I go back then."

Although some family members and friends in Sweden traveled to North America to watch him play in the NHL, others hadn't seen him play live in years. Backstrom's Brynas reunion has provided an opportunity for them as well.

"I think he's not only doing this for himself," Hagelin said. "I think he's doing it for his family, all his friends and I think his kids are excited to see him play over here, too."

Backstrom never got the chance to see his father play for Brynas. Anders Backstrom played 10 seasons for the Tigers as a defenseman, winning a Swedish championship in 1980, before retiring in 1988, a few months after Nicklas was born. He returned with Ostervala in Sweden's second division in 1991 and played two more seasons before going into coaching and became Brynas general manager in 1999.

Nicklas, who began playing organized hockey when he was 4, would accompany his father to Brynas' games and watch intently with the hope he'd be out there one day.

"Back then, when I was younger, we didn't really have that access to the NHL, so my dream when I grew up was to play for this team," he said. "That's what I had before people started talking about the NHL."

Although Backstrom left Brynas after three seasons to join the Capitals, his link with the team and Gavle remained strong. He'd return each offseason and skate with Brynas' players to prepare for the upcoming NHL season. When he had his day with the Stanley Cup in 2018, he brought it to Gavlerinken so he could share it with the fans and youth players there.

In that way, returning here to play again was a no-brainer.

"I grew up here, and I've been here for a long time," Backstrom's said. "This is what I know."

---

Backstrom said his main concern coming back, "was more about that I hadn't played in a year and a half." After having some initial talks with Brynas management during last season, discussions heated up early in the summer.

"I told them, too, I was like, 'Hey, you've got to give me a couple weeks, months to get back on the ice and see how I feel," he said. "After that, I just made a decision."

Brynas announced the signing July 28, and Backstrom joined the team for his first practice later that day. Finding his skating rhythm and feel for the puck again while readjusting to the wider international ice surface (the rink is 100 feet wide compared to 85 in the NHL) took some time.

There were several other former NHL players on Brynas roster to help with the transition, including four he played with in Washington: defensemen Michal Kempny and Christian Djoos and forwards Johan Larsson and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. In fact, there as many members of the Capitals 2018 Cup team on Brynas -- Backstrom, Kempny and Djoos -- as on the current Capitals (Ovechkin, Carlson and Tom Wilson).

"That is funny," Backstrom said. "It's good that I knew them from before and I know a lot of other guys, too. I would see them every time in the summer."