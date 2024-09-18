Top training camp storylines discussed by NHL.com writers

Seattle welcomes a familiar coaching face

Of the eight new coaches leading NHL teams this season, the one that intrigues me most is the Kraken’s Dan Bylsma. The 53-year-old, who guided the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup in 2009 and coached the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons (2015-17), is back in the League for the first time since 2017. He takes over a Seattle team that he’s helped mold as coach of its American Hockey League affiliate in Coachella Valley, where he had players like Shane Wright, Joey Daccord, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans. They experienced winning under Bylsma, who guided Coachella Valley to consecutive Calder Cup Finals (2022-23, 2023-24). It will be interesting to see how his familiarity with the Kraken’s young players translates into success for Seattle, which failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after coming within a game of reaching the Western Conference Final in 2023. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Capitals seek right fits for new players

After the Washington Capitals revamped nearly a third of their lineup in the offseason, including high-profile trades for center Pierre-Luc Dubois (Los Angeles Kings) and defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa Senators), they will use training camp and the preseason to experiment with line combinations and defense pairs. Coach Spencer Carbery said he’d like to play Dubois with Tom Wilson on his right wing, but which left wing meshes best with those two -- whether it’s Alex Ovechkin or newcomer Andrew Mangiapane (trade with Calgary Flames) or shifting Connor McMichael from center is to be determined. And the initial plan is to see how Chychrun looks on the top pair with John Carlson, but Washington also added Matt Roy (signed as unrestricted free agent), who, like Carlson, plays on the right side. There could be some interesting personnel juggling in the next few weeks. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Philadelphia welcomes an exciting prospect into the fold

Matvei Michkov has been the most hyped prospect for the Flyers since Eric Lindros arrived in 1992. Now after more than a year of waiting since the 19-year-old was selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft -- and two years earlier than expected after his Kontinental Hockey League contract was terminated in June -- he'll have the chance to show how he handles NHL competition. Michkov gave a sneak preview last week, scoring a power-play goal during a rookie game against the New York Rangers, and he's impressed some of his Philadelphia teammates during pre-camp skates. But now he'll be on the ice when it matters, and with coach John Tortorella. Flyers management has tried to downplay expectations for the prospect, but fans lined up more than 30 minutes early to see him during rookie camp, and the buzz will be even louder once training camp starts. Should be very interesting. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Hopeful Devils looking for right mix on defense

When it comes to the New Jersey Devils, all eyes will be focused on how this revamped defense will come together under new coach Sheldon Keefe. After trading for goaltender Jacob Markstrom, the team added some key pieces along its blue line in the offseason, including defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon. The expectation is the club should rebound after averaging 3.43 goals-against in 2023-24, which was tied for fifth worst in the NHL. New Jersey signed defenseman Jakub Zboril, chosen No. 13 by the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft, to a professional tryout contract after learning Luke Hughes would miss 6-8 weeks due to a left shoulder injury sustained earlier this month. It'll be interesting to see if one player steps up in Hughes' absence, or if it will be by committee. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Stammer time should make nice in Music City

OK, I admit I’m going to have to rub my eyes and blink a few times to be sure I’m seeing what I’m seeing when Steven Stamkos dons that Nashville Predators jersey at their training camp. Stamkos spent the first 16 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who selected him No. 1 in the 2008 NHL Draft before becoming an unrestricted free agent and signing a four-year, $32 million contract with the Predators on July 1. The 34-year-old, so familiar looking in Tampa Bay blue and white is now wearing gold, navy and white and expected to give the Nashville offense a fabulous jolt. I mean, he’s coming off a 40-goal season. He had 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) in 2021-22. There’s so much left in the tank for Stamkos. It’s a boon for the Predators, who haven’t made it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017-18. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Panthers try to run it back

For the first time in their 31-year history, the Florida Panthers open training camp as the defending Stanley Cup champions. A good part of the team that won it all last season is back, but there are questions: How will they react to a short offseason filled with Cup days? Who will replace defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Vladimir Tarasenko, key pieces last season who left via free agency? Can goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who turns 36 on Friday, do it again? The Panthers are the hunted this season. Coach Paul Maurice will want to set a tone early. It should be fun. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief