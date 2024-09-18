Blue Jackets coping with ‘new reality’ after Gaudreau’s tragic death

COLUMBUS -- What would Johnny want us to do?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have asked themselves that question since forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29.

They spoke about it as they began training camp Wednesday, and it will guide them as they balance mourning Johnny with opening the season.

“The guys know Johnny would want us to play hockey,” general manager Don Waddell said.

He was known as “Johnny Hockey” for a reason.

“How did John come to the rink?” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “That was with joy and excitement, and we’re trying to take kind of how he lived and approached the game and use it in our locker room today as a group.”

It has been hard and will continue to be.

The Gaudreau brothers died when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey. They were at home to serve as groomsmen in the wedding of their sister, Katie, the next day.

Johnny had two young children and another on the way with his wife, Meredith. Matthew was expecting his first child with his wife, Madeline. Johnny was 31, Matthew 29.

“What happened with John and Matt, it’s not something that’s going to go away or we’re magically going to stop thinking about,” captain Boone Jenner said. “It’s going to be with us, and it’s just kind of realizing that new reality for us as a group, as a team.

“It’s not like we’re trying to park it and, ‘OK, now it’s the season.’ Those emotions are going to be there for a long, long time.”

The Blue Jackets attended the funeral in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9. Coach Dean Evason said the captains were sitting around after the viewing the night before the service, and he asked them, “Well, what would Johnny want us to do?” They said he’d probably want them to go watch football and have a couple of beverages.”

Evason said the coaching staff will emphasize to the players that they should “tell stories, remember, laugh.”

Werenski said most of them played golf together one day, just to be together. They’ve shared pictures, videos and good memories of Johnny.

“One of the questions we’ve kind of asked ourselves is, ‘What would John want us to do in certain situations?’” Werenski said. “He’d want us to enjoy coming to the rink and being around our teammates and being together.”

Johnny will remain with the Blue Jackets in spirit this season.

His image will continue to stretch above the main entrance to Nationwide Arena. The makeshift memorial that once sat beneath it will be on display in the concourse.

His stall will stay in the locker room. His No. 13 jersey will hang in his locker at home and will travel with the team on the road.

One coach asked whether the coaches should remove Johnny from the initial video clips they will show the team. The answer?

“Absolutely not,” Evason said. “Johnny’s going to teach -- good and bad. If he didn’t backcheck, we’ll show it. He’s going to be with us. He’s going to be a presence in our locker room at home and on the road.”