Blue Jackets coping with ‘new reality’ after Gaudreau’s tragic death

Players, staff will try to honor forward as best they can by coming to rink with ‘joy and excitement’

COLUMBUS -- What would Johnny want us to do?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have asked themselves that question since forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29.

They spoke about it as they began training camp Wednesday, and it will guide them as they balance mourning Johnny with opening the season.

“The guys know Johnny would want us to play hockey,” general manager Don Waddell said.

He was known as “Johnny Hockey” for a reason.

“How did John come to the rink?” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “That was with joy and excitement, and we’re trying to take kind of how he lived and approached the game and use it in our locker room today as a group.”

It has been hard and will continue to be.

The Gaudreau brothers died when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey. They were at home to serve as groomsmen in the wedding of their sister, Katie, the next day.

Johnny had two young children and another on the way with his wife, Meredith. Matthew was expecting his first child with his wife, Madeline. Johnny was 31, Matthew 29.

“What happened with John and Matt, it’s not something that’s going to go away or we’re magically going to stop thinking about,” captain Boone Jenner said. “It’s going to be with us, and it’s just kind of realizing that new reality for us as a group, as a team.

“It’s not like we’re trying to park it and, ‘OK, now it’s the season.’ Those emotions are going to be there for a long, long time.”

The Blue Jackets attended the funeral in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9. Coach Dean Evason said the captains were sitting around after the viewing the night before the service, and he asked them, “Well, what would Johnny want us to do?” They said he’d probably want them to go watch football and have a couple of beverages.”

Evason said the coaching staff will emphasize to the players that they should “tell stories, remember, laugh.”

Werenski said most of them played golf together one day, just to be together. They’ve shared pictures, videos and good memories of Johnny.

“One of the questions we’ve kind of asked ourselves is, ‘What would John want us to do in certain situations?’” Werenski said. “He’d want us to enjoy coming to the rink and being around our teammates and being together.”

Johnny will remain with the Blue Jackets in spirit this season.

His image will continue to stretch above the main entrance to Nationwide Arena. The makeshift memorial that once sat beneath it will be on display in the concourse.

His stall will stay in the locker room. His No. 13 jersey will hang in his locker at home and will travel with the team on the road.

One coach asked whether the coaches should remove Johnny from the initial video clips they will show the team. The answer?

“Absolutely not,” Evason said. “Johnny’s going to teach -- good and bad. If he didn’t backcheck, we’ll show it. He’s going to be with us. He’s going to be a presence in our locker room at home and on the road.”

Portzline discusses the life of Gaudreau after his passing

Starting with their preseason opener at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, the Blue Jackets will wear stickers on their helmets. Blue with gray trim, they will say “GAUDREAU” with two doves between No. 13, Johnny’s number, and No. 21, Matthew’s number at Boston College.

Starting with their regular-season opener at the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10, they will wear patches on their jerseys featuring No. 13.

Fans will receive the No. 13 patches at the home opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15, when Columbus will celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers. The usual festivities -- including the blue carpet arrivals and the Opening Night Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide -- will wait until the Blue Jackets host the Sabres on Oct. 17.

The Blue Jackets recognize that everyone grieves differently.

“There’ll be some challenges emotionally, for sure,” Evason said. “Guys are going to go through it. But we’re going to do it together, and our doors are open, and if a player needs help beyond whatever we can provide, then 100 percent we’ll get it for them.

“There’s lots of resources for us today. Our medical staff, our doctors and onward, everybody will be available and ready to help in any way we can.”

Hockey can be catharsis.

Asked what Johnny would want the Blue Jackets to do, Jenner said, “Just to play hockey, and he loved every second of every time he was in the rink, at practices, games, sharing time with the guys. We try to enjoy each other through the good times but especially through the bad times.

“The last few weeks, it seems like when we get on the ice [for captain’s practices] and just go be ourselves out there and have a good time, push each other, work hard, get ready for camp but also just enjoy being out there, it’s been helping us as we prepare for the season.”

