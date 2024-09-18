Panthers eager to begin bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Schmidt played for Panthers coach Paul Maurice with the Jets during the 2021-22 season and said being able to play for him again was a factor in signing with Florida.

“I am pretty blessed to be here, given how things have gone,” Schmidt said. “With Paul and myself, I felt totally energized by him when I had him there my first year in Winnipeg, just his style and how he treats players … and how he gets the most out of a group. It was a pretty quick decision on my part. When I was going through the free agency process, I had this place highlighted as somewhere I really wanted to go.”

Adam Boqvist said being bought out by the Blue Jackets just before free agency opened was a surprise. He signed with the Panthers on July 9, eight days after brother Jesper did.

“It was a hectic summer,” Adam Boqvist said. “I didn’t think I was going to get bought out and, right before free agency started, I got the call. Eventually Florida came up. You want to be on a winning team and, after speaking with (general manager) Bill Zito, everything just felt good. First and foremost, I just want to make this team. I want to live in the moment, but this team and this organization, this is a great place to play hockey.”

Maurice is known for running a tough training camp, especially during the first few days. He said Wednesday that he had a peaceful summer, mostly spent at his Canadian cottage, which is so far out in the wilderness that there is very little cellphone service.

That’s just the way Maurice likes it.

“It was wonderful,” Maurice said. “Exactly what I needed. I was walking around the first week of August, turned to my wife and said ‘All right, I’m ready to go back. I’m ready to get going.’ I got all the time I needed.”

Though Maurice acknowledged more Stanley Cup-related events are to come -- the Panthers will get their championship rings and raise their banner on Oct. 8, when they open the regular season against the Bruins -- he said it’s time to move on.

“We’ll make very sure that our day is completely focused on what we’re doing,” Maurice said of Thursday, “and not living in the past. … We all have a job to do and want to do it at a very high level. We won’t spend any time thinking about Week Three of camp, or opening night, or what that will look like. We’ll just deal with Day One at camp and make sure that we’re right.”

If there is a Stanley Cup hangover, Maurice hopes to get it out of his team starting Thursday.

The Panthers don’t think that will be a problem.

“It has come down from the original high, but that is something you work your whole life towards,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “It’s always going to be there, that accomplishment will always be in the back of your mind. But we are competitors and are eager to put ourselves in position to win it again. There are a lot of little details which started early in the summer and officially start tomorrow.”