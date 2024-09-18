Panthers eager to begin bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The shortest offseason in Florida Panthers history ended Wednesday with the defending Stanley Cup champions reporting for training camp and captain Aleksander Barkov saying it’s time to get back to work.
After all, the Panthers want to party with the Cup again next summer.
“I think we knew it was going to be a short offseason for us, but that is what everyone wants,” Barkov said. “Everyone wants to play right to the end, wants to play in the [Stanley Cup] Final, wants to win the Cup. Right now, everyone is really excited. The guys who have been here for a while and the new guys are all on the same page. We’re all excited for the new opportunity, the challenge in front of us.”
As for that challenge of repeating as champions, forward Matthew Tkachuk said, “I just want to make the playoffs, give ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask for. Come up with a good start, try to ride the momentum that we had to finish last season. We’re the only team who won their last game in June.”
The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final on June 24. Florida spent most of what was left of its offseason celebrating the championship, even taking the Cup for a dip in the Atlantic Ocean before players traveled around the globe with it.
When the team steps onto the ice Thursday morning for the first practice of camp, there will be plenty of familiar faces and a few new ones. A day after the Panthers celebrated the championship with a parade down State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach, they began losing key players in free agency. Defensemen Brandon Montour (Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs), forwards Vladimir Tarasenko (Detroit Red Wings), Ryan Lomberg (Calgary Flames) and Kevin Stenlund (Utah Hockey Club), and backup goalie Anthony Stolarz (Maple Leafs) signed elsewhere.
Florida was busy throughout July adding replacements, signing forwards Tomas Nosek (New Jersey Devils), A.J. Greer (Flames), and Jesper Boqvist (Boston Bruins), among others, to try to rebuild the fourth line. Defensemen Nate Schmidt (Winnipeg Jets) and Adam Boqvist (Columbus Blue Jackets), who each had the final season of his contract bought out by his previous team, signed on with hopes of helping the Panthers win another championship.