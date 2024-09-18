Training Camp Buzz: Robertson sidelined for Stars after foot surgery

Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson is expected to miss most of training camp after having offseason foot surgery.

The forward had surgery for a cyst on his July 31 and has been non-weight bearing the past six weeks.

Robertson led the Stars with 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) and 28 power-play points in 82 games last season and tied for the team lead with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars begin the preseason against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and open the regular season at the Nashville Predators on Oct. 10.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson is day to day with an upper-body injury.

The defenseman did not practice when the Penguins opened their training camp Wednesday.

Karlsson did not miss a game last season. He led Pittsburgh's defensemen with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, 2023, in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens.

The 34-year-old routinely played with Marcus Pettersson on the second defense pair but replaced long-time Penguins defenseman Kris Letang at the point on the top power play.

Karlsson has 817 points (189 goals, 628 assists) in 1,002 NHL games for the Ottawa Senators, Sharks and Penguins. -- Wes Crosby

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin left early into the first practice of training camp Wednesday with an injury and did not return.

"I've got no update but it's just one those things, you pass the puck and something happened," coach Lindy Ruff said. "Precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we'll find out what's going on."

The defenseman participated in a few drills before leaving the ice with what Ruff said was a "mid-range" body ailment.

Dahlin led the Sabres with 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) last season and was fifth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:25).

"That guy is a game-changer each and every night," forward Alex Tuch said. "His consistency on the compete factor has been incredible ever since I got to town, and I've seen it grow and just blossom into the player that he's become."

The Sabres play their first preseason games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, and begin the regular season against the New Jersey Devils in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5. -- Heather Engel

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander will start training camp at center on a line with Max Domi, coach Craig Berube said.

Nylander, who had 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) in 82 regular season games last season, was experimented with at center briefly to start training camp last season, but played primarily at right wing once the season began.

"I think that with his skillset, he can be a great transporter of the puck from our zone to the offensive zone," Berube said. "He's strong, big, skilled. Any time you can get someone like that in the middle of the ice, I believe that is a real important piece."

Forward Connor Dewar will not participate in camp after having shoulder surgery in the offseason.

"He is progressing, no setbacks but he won't be starting with us as he continues with (his rehab)," general manager Brad Treliving said.

Dewar had five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 regular-season games last season after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on March 8.

Center Fraser Minten will be out "weeks" according to Treliving after sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Montreal Canadiens at the 2024 Rookie Showdown on Sunday when he was checked into the boards by defenseman David Reinbacher.

"The timeline is unknown, but we are probably talking weeks," Treliving said.

Minten, 20, was expected to compete for a spot on the Maple Leafs roster at training camp.

Defenseman Ben Danford, who was selected No. 31 at the 2024 NHL Draft, sustained a concussion at practice last Thursday in preparation for the Rookie Showdown and will not be available to start camp.

"He's progressing quite well," Treliving said. "He's been out of action but is moving forward." -- Dave McCarthy