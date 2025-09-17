NHL Status Report: Blackwood could miss start of season for Avalanche

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with an offseason injury and is week to week. The Avalanche are hopeful their No. 1 goalie will be ready for their season opener (host the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 9) or in the first few weeks of the season. Forward Logan O'Connor, who had offseason hip surgery, is on track to return to the lineup in early November.

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson will not play in the preseason because of a lower-body injury, but the defenseman should be back around the start of the regular season, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday. Detroit opens the season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9.

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak will not skate for the first couple of days of training camp but is expected to join the team for full practice next week. The forward had tendonitis during his last training session and the Bruins are being cautious.

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day to day. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said they will know more in the next few days about the goalie's availability. Forward Jordan Greenway had surgery in July for an undisclosed injury and is expected to be cleared to play "around opening night," Adams said. Buffalo plays its season opener Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers.

Utah Mammoth

Liam O'Brien will miss the start of training camp because of a lower-body injury. Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said the forward is week to week. Utah also is beginning camp without forward Caleb Desnoyers (wrist), the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as defensemen Juuso Valimaki (lower body) and Terrell Goldsmith (undisclosed).

St. Louis Blues

Nathan Walker signed a two-year, $1.775 million contract ($887,500 average annual value) on Wednesday, that begins with the 2026-27 season. The forward had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 73 regular-season games with St. Louis last season and three goals in seven playoff games.