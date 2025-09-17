Ingram not at Mammoth training camp, likely headed elsewhere

Connor Ingram will not participate in the Utah Mammoth’s training camp and is expected to be placed on waivers, general manager Bill Armstrong said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old goalie played 22 games for Utah last season before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on March 9. He went 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

Ingram was cleared from the program Aug. 20.

“We’ll at some point in time put him through waivers, and through that process, he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an (American Hockey League) team,” Armstrong said. “But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for.”

Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek are expected to form the Mammoth’s goalie tandem this season.

Ingram won the Masterton Trophy, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, for the 2023-24 season. He’d also entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in 2021 because of depression and what had been an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 88) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram is 39-44-15 with a 3.14 GAA, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts in 102 regular-season games with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Utah. He played four Stanley Cup Playoff games (three starts) for the Predators in 2022 and was 0-3 with a 3.64 GAA and .913 save percentage.

