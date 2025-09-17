Paul has surgery, out until November for Lightning

Forward dealing with lingering upper-body injury, had 41 points last season

Nick Paul TBL injury status

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nick Paul will be out until November for the Tampa Bay Lightning after having surgery for an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old forward had surgery last Friday for the injury, which he sustained last season but played through.

Paul had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 76 regular-season games and two goals in five Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Lightning.

Acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 20, 2022, Paul has 133 points (68 goals, 65 assists) in 259 regular-season games with them and 199 points (97 goals, 102 assists) in 486 regular-season games since being selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (No. 101) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Paul has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 39 playoff games.

The Lightning open the regular season against the Senators on Oct. 9.

