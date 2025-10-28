Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks
Maple Leafs could have Nylander back; Hughes day to day for Canucks
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13) due to a death in his family. The forward leads the Panthers with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 10 games. ... Forward Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) will also be out Tuesday; coach Paul Maurice said he's expected to miss one week. Noah Gregor will make his Florida debut; the forward split last season between the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (lower body) practiced Monday and will be a game-time decision against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF). The forward leads the Maple Leafs with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight games and missed their 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... Joseph Woll practiced with the Maple Leafs for the first time since the goalie took a leave of absence Sept. 23 for personal reasons. ... Calle Jarnkrok partipciated in an optional morning skate Tuesday, but the forward is unlikely to play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day.
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes (lower body) is day to day and questionable to play against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG). Canucks coach Adam Foote said the injury occurred late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, when Hughes had two assists and played 26:25. In nine games this season, he has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is averaging 26:38 of ice time. ... With Hughes out, Victor Mancini played in a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday but left at 14:43 of the second period with an undisclosed injury. ... Kirill Kudryavtsev was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane (upper body) did not travel with the Red Wings and is expected to miss his fifth straight game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET), but he could join them later in the trip, which continues at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Detroit coach Todd McLellan said the forward is day to day after Kane crashed hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.
Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome (lower body) is day to day and did not travel with the Capitals for their game at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The forward was injured in the first period of a 7-1 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. “You’re always concerned when someone goes into the boards,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I guess it wasn’t a collision, but going into the boards awkwardly, you’re always a little bit concerned. But him coming back out to try it, I was optimistic, because if he doesn’t come back at all that means it’s pretty significant. So, him coming back to go to try it and going through a shift after that made me feel a little bit more positive about where he was at.” The Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from Hershey of the AHL. … Rasmus Sandin skated before practice Monday in a noncontact jersey; the defenseman will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury.
Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz (undisclosed) is questionable to play against the Capitals on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). The Stars’ No. 1 center missed a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday after he was injured midway through the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday following a hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards. With Hintz unavailable, Oskar Back was activated off injured reserve, and he scored Sunday in his season debut.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas (upper body) is day to day and questionable to play against the Red Wings on Tuesday (8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET). The Blues’ No. 1 center did not play in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Monday after he was injured in the third period of a 6-4 loss at Detroit on Saturday. Thomas has six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games this season. ... Forward Jake Neighbours (lower body, day to day) is also questionable; he did not play Monday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Shayne Gostisbehere could play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS). The defenseman practiced Monday after he missed the Hurricanes’ 3-2 loss at Dallas on Saturday because of lower-body injury. … Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) also practiced and is nearing a return; if the goalie doesn’t play Tuesday, he would be back “very, very soon,” according to coach Rod Brind’Amour. … K'Andre Miller (lower body) is likely to miss his third straight game, but Brind’Amour said the defenseman’s return is “around the corner.” … Brind’Amour said Jaccob Slavin is “still a little ways away.” The defenseman has not played since Oct. 11 because of a lower-body injury. … Forwards William Carrier and Eric Robinson do not need surgery, but Brind’Amour said each is expected to be out “a long time.” Carrier left a 5-4 shootout win against the Avalanche on Thursday with a lower-body injury in the first period; Robinson (upper body) left after the second period.
Chicago Blackhawks
Ilya Mikheyev (upper body) is day to day and questionable to play against the Senators on Tuesday (8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2). The Blackhawks forward was injured in the opening minute of the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday when he was tripped by Adrian Kempe and fell into the boards. ... Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said it's unlikely forward Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) plays on Tuesday after he did not practice Monday. Bertuzzi is also day to day.
Buffalo Sabres
Michael Kesselring will make his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B). The defenseman has been out because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during a preseason game on Oct. 1 but coach Lindy Ruff on Tuesday said he is "good to go." ... Goalie Colten Ellis is "progressing nicely" after he missed a start Saturday (4-3 overtime loss at Toronto) with a tight back. ... Defenseman Jacob Bryson should be cleared for Tuesday after being in concussion protocol. ... Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) could make his season debut Thursday against the Boston Bruins.
New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is likely to play for the Devils during their four-game road trip that begins at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT). The goalie served as the backup to Jake Allen on Sunday in New Jersey's eighth straight win, a 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche at Prudential Center. Markstrom hasn't played since Oct. 13. ... Brett Pesce is not on the road trip after the defenseman sustained an upper-body injury in the first period Sunday. ... Forward Cody Glass, who has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, is going to miss extended time.
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed) could miss his fifth straight game when the Bruins host the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN). The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Sunday after being a game-time decision for a 3-2 win against the Avalanche on Saturday. Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot was recalled from Providence of the AHL but was scratched for a 7-2 loss at Ottawa on Monday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim missed practice Monday for "kind of" a maintenance day, but the defenseman will play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). "He's dealing with a little tweak; better to keep him off the ice. He's playing a lot of minutes," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. Sanheim is second in the NHL in average time on ice per game (26:28). He has four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games.
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday but will miss his fifth straight game at Boston (7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN). Romanov, a defenseman, hasn’t played since Oct. 16. Marshall Warren could play again after the rookie defenseman had two assists in his NHL debut Saturday, a 4-3 shootout loss at Philadelphia. If Warren doesn't play, Adam Boqvist would go back into the lineup. … Maxim Shabanov (upper body) did not practice Monday; the forward will miss his third straight game.