Bussi exceeding expectations on way to making history for Hurricanes

WASHINGTON – Brandon Bussi dreamed for what felt like forever about getting his NHL break.
Somehow, the reality has far exceeded anything Bussi or the Carolina Hurricanes could’ve imagined.
In a little more than two months, the 27-year-old has gone from waiver claim to staring down Alex Ovechkin and not blinking on his way to becoming the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 10 wins.
Bussi improved to 10-1-0 by making 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Three of Bussi’s saves, including one in overtime, were against Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 911 goals.
Bussi also stopped all three shootout attempts to help Carolina (19-9-2) pull even with Washington (18-9-4) atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference with 40 points.
“You dream about being here,” Bussi said. “You work really hard to get here and try to stay here. I’m very appreciative for the opportunity and whenever the next one is, I’ll be ready.”
The next opportunity could come Saturday, when the Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP). That would make three consecutive starts for Bussi, who has won eight in a row since his lone loss – a 3-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 25.