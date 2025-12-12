Bussi exceeding expectations on way to making history for Hurricanes

Goalie fastest to 10 NHL wins has ‘earned every minute of this’

Brandon Bussi CAR

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTONBrandon Bussi dreamed for what felt like forever about getting his NHL break.

Somehow, the reality has far exceeded anything Bussi or the Carolina Hurricanes could’ve imagined.

In a little more than two months, the 27-year-old has gone from waiver claim to staring down Alex Ovechkin and not blinking on his way to becoming the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 10 wins.

Bussi improved to 10-1-0 by making 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Three of Bussi’s saves, including one in overtime, were against Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 911 goals.

Bussi also stopped all three shootout attempts to help Carolina (19-9-2) pull even with Washington (18-9-4) atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference with 40 points.

“You dream about being here,” Bussi said. “You work really hard to get here and try to stay here. I’m very appreciative for the opportunity and whenever the next one is, I’ll be ready.”

The next opportunity could come Saturday, when the Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP). That would make three consecutive starts for Bussi, who has won eight in a row since his lone loss – a 3-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 25.

CAR@WSH: Jarvis, Bussi come up clutch in shootout victory

His performance against the Capitals elevated his save percentage to .910 and lowered his goals-against average to 2.07, which is third in the NHL among goalies to play in at least 10 games this season.

“When you get to know him, his story, and then he’s such a great kid, he’s really earned every minute of this,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “So, obviously, we hope it continues, but it’s been a great ride here so far.”

Too old to qualify as an NHL rookie (the age limit is 25), Bussi has been working toward this since he signed with the Boston Bruins as an undrafted free agent April 1, 2022, following his junior season at Western Michigan University. The Sound Beach, New York, native spent four seasons with Providence in the American Hockey League (2022-25), aside from a four-game stint with Maine in the ECHL in 2022-23. He never got a chance to play for Boston, though, being stuck behind Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark through the end of the 2023-24 season, and Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo last season.

After going 15-14-3 with a 2.77 GAA, .907 save percentage and five shutouts with Providence last season, Bussi tried a different path and signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida Panthers on July 1. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions opted to go with Daniil Tarasov as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup to begin the season, though, and placed Bussi on waivers.

Seeking insurance for returnees Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes claimed Bussi on Oct. 5.

“We were looking for someone who could fill in for us and help us get through sometimes when we needed him and he’s done that and more,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s lived up to everything we could’ve have hoped. He’s taken this opportunity and run with it.”

Carolina needed Bussi almost immediately with Kochetkov missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. Bussi made his NHL debut against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 14 and made 16 saves in a 5-1 victory.

CAR@SJS: Bussi makes 16 saves in first NHL victory

After Bussi started just six of the Hurricanes’ first 23 games, the door opened for him to play more when Kochetkov aggravated his lower-body injury in late November. Since Nov. 28, Bussi has started five of Carolina’s seven games and won them all with a 1.36 GAA, .930 save percentage and his first NHL shutout -- a 16-save performance in a 1-0 victory against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 30.

So, though Andersen and Kochetkov are healthy, Brind’Amour picked Bussi to start with first place in the division and conference within reach against the Capitals.

“I don’t think we envisioned him going in an every-day rotation and or a back-to-back kind of situation,” Brind’Amour said. “But he’s earned that,”

Bussi faced only nine shots in the first two periods. One of them was Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left circle that Bussi kicked out with his right pad 3:13 into the game. Facing Ovechkin in an exhibition game with the Bruins before last season eliminated some of the awe Bussi might’ve experienced otherwise.

“I guess that starstruck feeling or the feeling of like, ‘Wow, you’re playing against him,’ wasn’t as bad today,” Bussi said. “But he’s obviously scored a lot of goals. The puck goes on his stick, it’s pretty lethal.”

The only shot Bussi didn’t stop in the first two periods was Connor McMichael’s backhand on a breakaway that gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the second. Nikolaj Ehlers tied it for Carolina at 1-1 at 13:43 of the second.

It was still 1-1 when Ovechkin drove to the net to take a pass from Anthony Beauvillier on the opening shift of the third period. Bussi slid to his left and stretched out his left pad to make the save at 28 seconds.

“I saw him driving,” Bussi said. “They try to get him the puck when they can, but it was a good play by them. It feels good to come up with a save.”

That was the first of 12 saves Bussi made in the third period. Nic Dowd scored on a redirection to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 11:32, but Bussi kept the Hurricanes within one goal and Logan Stankoven tied it with 2:15 remaining in regulation.

Bussi came up big again during overtime, including a blocker save on Dylan Strome on a breakaway at 1:24 and sliding to his right to make a right pad save on Ovechkin at 2:57. Then, he stopped Beauvillier, Strome and Sonny Milano in the shootout to secure his record-setting 10th win.

CAR@WSH: Bussi with a great save against Alex Ovechkin

“We’re playing good hockey, so, it’s nice to be a small part of it, coming up when I’m needed,” Bussi said. “But ultimately, we’re playing really good hockey. It makes my life easy.”

Bussi matched Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), Andersen (2013-14), Bob Froese (1982-83) and Frank Brimsek (1938-39) by winning nine of his first 10 NHL games. No goalie had won 10 of his first 11 before Bussi finally got to live out his dream.

“I think when it takes somebody that long to get here or to get his opportunity and then when he goes and runs with it, you just appreciate those guys that much more because they know how much it means and how hard it was to get there,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “So just pumped to watch him do what he’s been doing, and it’s been fun to play in front of him.”

Latest News

Fowler joins elite list of Canadiens’ goalies to win 1st NHL start against Penguins 

NHL On Tap: Bedard tries to join elite group of Blackhawks vs. Blues

Skinner, Kulak traded to Penguins by Oilers for Jarry

Heritage Classic in 2026 will celebrate Jets 2.0, Chipman says

Parayko a steady force for Blues despite goal drought this season

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Thompson has goal, assist, Sabres hold off Canucks

Avalanche pull away from Panthers with 5 unanswered goals

Wild turned season around when 'switch finally flipped'

Hyman scores hat trick for Oilers in win against Red Wings

Stamkos turns back clock with vintage 4-goal performance for Predators

Pastrnak has 4 points, Bruins defeat Jets for 4th straight win

Boldy helps Wild end Stars' 11-game point streak

Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Finland led by Selanne's skill, Lehtinen's smarts

McKenna determined to elevate play with Canada at World Junior Championship