ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' highlights according to NHL.com writers

Hockey heaven arrives Tuesday.

In addition to an ESPN tripleheader, each of the League's 32 teams play on the same night for the second and final time this season as part of "NHL Frozen Frenzy."

The action begins when the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) in the latest edition of this fierce rivalry (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Alex Ovechkin will try to become the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals when the Washington Capitals (6-3-0) play the Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN) in the second game. The 16-game night concludes when the red-hot Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks (2-5-2) host the Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3) in the finale of the tripleheader (11 p.m. ET; ESPN).

While the tripleheader is taking place on ESPN, there will be a whip-around show that runs from 6-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and then switches to ESPN+ and Disney+ for the rest of the night, featuring live cut-ins for each of the 16 games on the schedule. All games are also available on ESPN+.

To gear up for the big night, NHL.com writers and editors gave their picks of the game they will be focused on Tuesday. Here are the answers:

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS)

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby remains Public Enemy No. 1 in the city of Brotherly Love. It's been that way for 20 years and it remains so because Crosby can still break open games and break hearts of opposing fans with his unrivaled skill and unmatched determination. The Penguins are a huge surprise in the early going, sitting second in the Atlantic Division behind the rampaging New Jersey Devils. They are doing it on the back of their veterans. Evgeni Malkin leads Pittsburgh with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 10 games, and Crosby has 14 points, including a team-best seven goals. The Flyers are trying to find their way and some consistency. The emotion that accompanies this rivalry can only help. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director, editorial