Heritage Classic in 2026 will celebrate Jets 2.0, Chipman says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The 2016 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg was a celebration of a historic rivalry and the former players who made it special. It was all about the history between the original Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers.

When the Jets host the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on Oct. 27, the celebration will be all about the current version of the franchise.

In fact, the outdoor game will be played 17 days past the 15th anniversary of the Jets’ first home game since returning to Winnipeg, a 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Oct. 9, 2011.

The franchise relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta following the 2010-11 season, bringing NHL hockey and the Winnipeg Jets back to the city for the first time since 1996, when the original Jets relocated to Arizona and became the Phoenix Coyotes.

"We've got a lot of players that have made a real impact in our city over the past 15 years that we expect to welcome back," Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman told NHL.com at the Board of Governors meetings earlier this week. "So, we can celebrate this, call it the 2.0 era, and maybe it is a way to do away with the distinction of 1.0 and 2.0 and just call it the Winnipeg Jets."

Chipman said the plan is to have Jets alumni from this era return to Winnipeg for the outdoor game, including Dustin Byfuglien, Toby Enstrom, Andrew Ladd, Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little.

"It would be our hope that those guys would be a part of this for sure," Chipman said.

Chipman fondly remembers the first Heritage Classic game in Winnipeg, even though it was a 3-0 loss to the Oilers on Oct. 23, 2016, because it was a chance to recognize the rivalry with Edmonton that went back to the World Hockey Association days and welcome back players from that era.

Former Jets, including Dale Hawerchuk, Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen, Thomas Steen, Dave Babych, Dave Ellet and Bob Essensa returned and played in an alumni game against the likes of Oilers greats like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Kevin Lowe and Grant Fuhr.

The Jets alumni won 6-5.