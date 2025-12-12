Heritage Classic in 2026 will celebrate Jets 2.0, Chipman says

Winnipeg will host Canadiens outdoors next October

2016 Hertitage Classic center ice logo

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The 2016 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg was a celebration of a historic rivalry and the former players who made it special. It was all about the history between the original Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers.

When the Jets host the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on Oct. 27, the celebration will be all about the current version of the franchise.

In fact, the outdoor game will be played 17 days past the 15th anniversary of the Jets’ first home game since returning to Winnipeg, a 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Oct. 9, 2011.

The franchise relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta following the 2010-11 season, bringing NHL hockey and the Winnipeg Jets back to the city for the first time since 1996, when the original Jets relocated to Arizona and became the Phoenix Coyotes.

"We've got a lot of players that have made a real impact in our city over the past 15 years that we expect to welcome back," Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman told NHL.com at the Board of Governors meetings earlier this week. "So, we can celebrate this, call it the 2.0 era, and maybe it is a way to do away with the distinction of 1.0 and 2.0 and just call it the Winnipeg Jets."

Chipman said the plan is to have Jets alumni from this era return to Winnipeg for the outdoor game, including Dustin Byfuglien, Toby Enstrom, Andrew Ladd, Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little.

"It would be our hope that those guys would be a part of this for sure," Chipman said.

Chipman fondly remembers the first Heritage Classic game in Winnipeg, even though it was a 3-0 loss to the Oilers on Oct. 23, 2016, because it was a chance to recognize the rivalry with Edmonton that went back to the World Hockey Association days and welcome back players from that era.

Former Jets, including Dale Hawerchuk, Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen, Thomas Steen, Dave Babych, Dave Ellet and Bob Essensa returned and played in an alumni game against the likes of Oilers greats like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Kevin Lowe and Grant Fuhr.

The Jets alumni won 6-5.

Jets to host Canadiens at NHL Heritage Classic in 2026

"The ability to have Dale Hawerchuk and Wayne Gretzky, Messier and Coffey, all the players from that era be a part of it really elevated it," Chipman said. "It was a way to celebrate not just the fact that we were back -- we had been back for several years by then -- but it was our ability to tie everything together from our history. That's what it was. And there had never been one in Winnipeg so it was really unique."

Chipman is excited that the opponent next year will be the Canadiens, which will also allow the marketing teams to lean into the history of hockey and the Stanley Cup in Winnipeg and Montreal.

"If you go back, and our marketing team pointed it out, the first 10 years the Cup was awarded (1893-1902) it was either Montreal (AAA, Victorias or Shamrocks) or Winnipeg (Victorias) winning it," Chipman said. "Much more so Montreal than Winnipeg, but there's that cool aspect to it. Just lots of history to celebrate. I think it'll be a lot of fun."

Chipman said from the planning and execution side of the event there's a comfort level in being back in the same stadium where the first Heritage Classic game in Winnipeg was played. It's the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

"Less stressful," Chipman said. "Just knowing the venue and knowing the folks at the League too, because it's really the League's event and we're hosting it. Our group is really excited about it. Last time it felt a little daunting at times. Now we're just excited. We've got a playbook."

Mostly, Chipman said, he hopes the Heritage Classic will allow the Jets and their fans to pause from the day-to-day minutia and analysis and take time to reflect on the past 15 years.

"You know, sometimes you just go from one year to the next to the next, and it's this never-ending pursuit, but sometimes it's nice to just pause and celebrate, right," Chipman said. "It gives you this very unique way to celebrate how grateful we are that the League is back in our community. To be able to do that with Montreal is a poignant reminder of how humbling it is, honestly, that we're back in the National Hockey League.

“We have been for a long time, but I think it allows our community to refocus on that, that we are a part of this and we have been an important part of the history of the game."

Related Content

Jets to host Canadiens in 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic 

Heritage Classic to return in 2026

Latest News

Skinner, Kulak traded to Penguins by Oilers for Jarry

Parayko a steady force for Blues despite goal drought this season

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Thompson has goal, assist, Sabres hold off Canucks

Avalanche pull away from Panthers with 5 unanswered goals

Wild turned season around when 'switch finally flipped'

Hyman scores hat trick for Oilers in win against Red Wings

Stamkos turns back clock with vintage 4-goal performance for Predators

Pastrnak has 4 points, Bruins defeat Jets for 4th straight win

Boldy helps Wild end Stars' 11-game point streak

Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Finland led by Selanne's skill, Lehtinen's smarts

McKenna determined to elevate play with Canada at World Junior Championship

Unmasked: Goalies getting winning edge from personalized skate blades

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Yzerman can relate to Team Canada GM Armstrong when it comes to picking roster 