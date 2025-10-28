NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

There are 16 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States. It's also the return of "NHL Frozen Frenzy," featuring a whip-around show on ESPN2 from 6-7:30 p.m. ET and then ESPN+ and Disney+ at 7:30 p.m. ET until the end of play, that will feature live look-ins on every game and highlights of the best plays of the night. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Milestone goals
Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares and David Pastrnak each is one goal away from a milestone. Ovechkin can become the first player in NHL history to reach 900 goals when the Washington Capitals (6-3-0) play the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) at American Airlines Center (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). Tavares can become the 49th player to score 500 goals in the NHL when the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1) play the Calgary Flames (2-7-1) at Scotiabank Arena (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF). Pastrnak needs four goals to get to 400 for his career. Pastrnak can hit that milestone when the Bruins (4-7-0) play the New York Islanders (4-3-1) at TD Garden (7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN). There currently are 111 players in NHL history with at least 400 goals.
Crosby, Penguins look to continue strong start
Sidney Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points when he picked up a goal and two assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Monday. Crosby, who now has 1,701 points (632 goals, 1,069 assists), has led the Penguins to a surprisingly strong start that they’re hoping to continue against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Crosby has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 10 games this season, and Evgeni Malkin is tied for the NHL lead with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) for the Penguins (7-2-1), who have earned a point in six straight games (5-0-1). Crosby has 134 points (56 goals, 78 assists) in 90 career games against the Flyers, including 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 43 road games. For Philadelphia, center Trevor Zegras will get his first taste of the Keystone State Rivalry. Zegras, who the Flyers acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, scored his first two goals for Philadelphia and also had an assist and the shootout clincher in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. It was the Flyers' (4-3-1) third win in four games.
Celebrini looks to stay hot against L.A.
Macklin Celebrini carries a four-game point streak into SAP Center, where he and the San Jose Sharks will host the Los Angeles Kings in the final game of the night (11 p.m. ET; ESPN). Celebrini has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during his run, including a hat trick plus two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Thursday, and a goal and two assists in another 6-5 overtime win, against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The 19-year-old forward entered play Monday third in the League with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in nine games. San Jose (2-5-2) has won two of three after losing its first six games (0-4-2). The Kings (4-3-3) have points in five consecutive games (3-0-2).
Devils, Mammoth put winning streaks on line
The New Jersey Devils and Utah Mammoth will try to keep their respective winning streaks alive. The Devils (8-1-0) carry an eight-game winning streak into their game against the Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4) at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT). New Jersey defeated Colorado 4-3 in overtime at Prudential Center on Sunday. The Mammoth (8-2-0), winners of seven in a row, will try to keep it rolling against the Edmonton Oilers (4-4-2) at Rogers Place (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, Utah16). Utah forward Nick Schmaltz has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak.
Rangers' Miller returns to Vancouver
J.T. Miller will make his first trip back to Vancouver to play the Canucks since he was traded to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31. Miller returns to Vancouver as Rangers captain after leaving amid controversy. Three days before the trade, Canucks president Jim Rutherford acknowledged that the strained relationship between Miller and forward Elias Pettersson had negatively impacted the Canucks and that a trade could be the only solution. Both Miller and the Canucks have moved on, and each side has bigger issues to deal with heading into the game at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG). The Rangers (3-5-2) have lost six of seven (1-4-2), including 5-1 to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. The Canucks (5-5-0) ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win against the Oilers on Sunday, a game defenseman Quinn Hughes missed because of a lower-body injury. He's considered day to day.
The schedule
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS)
Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF)
Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (6:45 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B)
Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13)
New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (7:45 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO, TVAS [JIP])
Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3)
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET)
Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)
Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (8:45 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN5, RDS2)
New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, ALT)
Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, Utah16)
New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN360, MSG)
Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken (10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, TSN2, RDS)
Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (11 p.m. ET; ESPN)