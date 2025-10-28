NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

Crosby, Penguins look to continue strong start

Sidney Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points when he picked up a goal and two assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Monday. Crosby, who now has 1,701 points (632 goals, 1,069 assists), has led the Penguins to a surprisingly strong start that they’re hoping to continue against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Crosby has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 10 games this season, and Evgeni Malkin is tied for the NHL lead with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) for the Penguins (7-2-1), who have earned a point in six straight games (5-0-1). Crosby has 134 points (56 goals, 78 assists) in 90 career games against the Flyers, including 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 43 road games. For Philadelphia, center Trevor Zegras will get his first taste of the Keystone State Rivalry. Zegras, who the Flyers acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, scored his first two goals for Philadelphia and also had an assist and the shootout clincher in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. It was the Flyers' (4-3-1) third win in four games.