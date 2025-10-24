NHL Status Report: Rielly out for Maple Leafs with undisclosed injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly will not play for the Maple Leafs at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS) because of an undisclosed injury. The defenseman was on the ice for an optional morning skate but will not play. Coach Craig Berube said they will see how Rielly is on Saturday before determining if he'll play in the second half of the back-to-back against Buffalo. Philippe Myers is expected to take Rielly's place in the lineup on Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards William Carrier and Eric Robinson are each expected to be out for "an extended period," coach Rod Brind'Amour said after a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Carrier left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, and Robinson left after the second period with an upper-body injury. ... Defenseman K'Andre Miller (undisclosed) was a late scratch and Brind'Amour said "That could be a while." … Shayne Gostisbehere will not play at the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+) because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman will miss his third straight game.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois could return for the Capitals when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2) after missing the past four games because of a lower-body injury. The center was cleared to practice with contact Thursday for the first time since he was injured against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12. … Rasmus Sandin did not practice Thursday and won't play against the Blue Jackets on because of an upper-body injury the defenseman sustained during the third period of a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. "He should be OK," coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday. "… we consider him day to day, so nothing long term."

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom, who will miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury when the Devils host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA) participated in the morning skate and is getting closer to a return. "He's been skating a lot and taking live shots for a number of days," coach Sheldon Keefe said of the goalie. "He'll practice [Saturday] and we'll take it from there." ... Forward Cody Glass, who missed a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday with a lower-body injury, is going to miss extended time. "We're not quite sure (of timetable) but it's not a day-to-day situation," Keefe said. "We're hoping it's no more than a couple of weeks."