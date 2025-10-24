UBS Arena to host 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League® announced today that the New York Islanders will host the 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, on Long Island, N.Y. The event is scheduled for Feb. 5, 6 and 7, and the weekend’s festivities will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC. Additional information on the League’s midseason showcase, including ticketing and broadcast information, will be announced when available.

In addition, the League announced today that due to NHL players being focused on travel and preparation for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, there will be no event at UBS Arena in February of 2026 to formally recognize the participating athletes. It is expected that each NHL Club will organize an Olympic Winter Games send-off for its respective players traveling to Italy, with more details to be announced when available.

Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend here. The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will mark the second time the Islanders will host NHL All-Star activities, with the first being the 1983 edition, featuring the Campbell Conference All-Stars defeating the Wales Conference All-Stars 9-3, and Wayne Gretzky claiming NHL All-Star MVP honors at Nassau Coliseum.