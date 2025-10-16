NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene (upper body) is day to day and will not play against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1). The forward left a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at 2:19 of the third period after a hit from defenseman Jake Middleton. Duchene has one goal and one assist in three games.

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar will be a game-time decision against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT) because of a lower-body injury. The center had an assist in 19:39 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday but did not practice Tuesday. He has not missed a game do to injury in the past four seasons. ... Darcy Kuemper, a goalie, will not play and may not be available for the team's road trip, which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Pheonix Copley, who was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for future considerations, will backup Anton Forsberg on Thursday.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom will be out "a couple of weeks" for the Devils, coach Sheldon Keefe said. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury after coming in relief of Jake Allen in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Markstrom made eight saves after replacing Allen, who was cramping. "[It's] good news, based on what had happened," Keefe said. "I don't consider it to be too serious at this point, but he's going to have to miss a little bit of time." New Jersey recalled goalie Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday ahead of their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). Forward Zack MacEwen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve.