NHL aims to expand efforts to grow game outside of North America

NEW YORK -- The NHL is looking to invest more time and money into efforts to grow the game internationally, particularly in Europe, Commissioner Gary Bettman said following the League's Board of Governors meeting Wednesday.

International growth was addressed during the BOG meeting with a presentation from the NHL and a discussion.

"We're focused on what we can be doing more outside of North America to continue to grow the game on a worldwide basis," Commissioner Bettman said. "That's becoming an increasing focus and priority for us because we believe we're the most international, certainly with our player composition, of the four major sports in North America and we think there's a great opportunity. But even more than the opportunity we'd like to see the game continue to grow."

Commissioner Bettman said the League is looking at a variety of ways to expand its footprint outside of North America.

"We're not talking about starting a league," the Commissioner said. "It's more about playing games, media, grassroots programs, providing content -- the things we do in North America on a regular basis and we've been doing to some extent in Europe. But this is about investing more of ourselves in building."

As part of its efforts toward international growth, on Wednesday the NHL announced a media agreement with Nine to broadcast games in Australia every Saturday morning throughout this season, starting Saturday with the Detroit Red Wings playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In total, there will be 21 regular-season games broadcast live in Australia with dedicated commentators and customized intermission coverage.

However, Commissioner Bettman said the focus of the League's international efforts will remain in Europe because of the League's built-in popularity there, the opportunity for growth in hockey communities and its relationships with existing leagues.

To that end, the NHL will continue the Global Series this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators playing two games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 and 16.

NHL players will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, marking the League's return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

The League and NHL Players' Association are also focused on the return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028, with games to be played in both Europe and North America.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the League expects to receive bids from 18 North American markets and 10 European markets that are interested in hosting World Cup tournament games.

Daly said the League and NHLPA want to be in position to review those bids in time to make decisions in February.

"We're focused on the world, but I think Europe is the primary focus in the short term because in Europe we're very well-known and very popular," Commissioner Bettman said. "But we also want to be good citizens in the hockey world with respect to the existing leagues that are there, so we are going to be looking for ways to collaborate to grow the game."

Regarding the Olympics, Commissioner Bettman expressed some concern about the progress being made on the construction of the main hockey venue for the event, the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that local organizers confirmed that the timeline for the construction will not allow the arena to undergo its originally scheduled test event in December, and that no new test event has been scheduled.

The construction issue leaves open the possibility that the arena will not be tested before the Olympics begin.

The first event scheduled at the arena is a women's ice hockey preliminary competition on Feb. 5. The men's tournament featuring NHL players is scheduled to begin Feb. 11.

"We've had a concern for the last two years of the progress of the rink … but it's the IOC's responsibility," Commissioner Bettman said of the International Olympic Committee. "We're invited guests, but they know of our concerns and we're expecting that they're going to make good on all the promises to have a facility that is from a competitive standpoint first class."

Commissioner Bettman deferred to the IOC when he was asked about contingency plans.

"This is not our event," the Commissioner said. "We are constrained in what we can and can't do, request and demand, and if it reached a certain point we'll have to deal with it. But I'm not speculating and we've been constantly assured by the IOC and the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) that it will be OK. Obviously, the Players' Association will share our concerns if there are any even necessary."