There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including one broadcast nationally. Thursday also marks the second week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch:
NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers
Stars, Hurricanes each go for 4th straight win to start season; Makar, Provorov set for milestone games
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Harry How/Getty Images
Schaefer faces McDavid for first time
Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Connor McDavid, chosen No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft, face off for the first time when the New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360). Schaefer, an 18-year-old defenseman, is the first at his position selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft with points in his first three games (one goal, two assists), yet the Islanders (0-3-0) are looking for their first win of the season. The Oilers (2-0-1) defeated the New York Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday to start a five-game road trip. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves for his eighth shutout to tie Devan Dubnyk and Bill Ranford for fifth-most in Oilers history. Tommy Salo is first with 23.
Undefeated Stars scoring in bunches
The Dallas Stars (3-0-0) will try to stay undefeated when they play the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1). They've scored at least five goals in each of their first three games and are the fourth team to do so since 1995-96, joining the Boston Bruins (four games in 2022-23), Utah Hockey Club (three in 2024-25) and Washington Capitals (three in 2018-19). Wyatt Johnston is the fifth Stars player since the franchise relocated to Dallas from Minnesota for the 1993-94 season to score goals in each of their first three games. He joined Alexander Radulov (four games in 2018-19), Mike Modano (four in 1993-94 and three in 1998-99), Alex Chiasson (three in 2013-14) and Brendan Morrow (three in 2010-11).
Hurricanes surge into Orange County
The Carolina Hurricanes are 3-0-0 and visit the Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13). They've won three in a row to start a season for the fifth time in Carolina/Hartford Whalers history and first since 2022-23 and look to extend the streak to at least four for the fourth time. They did so in 1995-96 (four), 2019-20 (five) and 2021-22 (nine). Chris Kreider became the second player in Ducks history with four goals through his first three games (Daniel Winnik, four in 2012-13) in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
MacKinnon, Avalanche make points
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche (3-0-1) will try to keep their season-opening point streak alive when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2-0) at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT) to close a two-game road trip. MacKinnon has points in each of his first four games (four goals, four assists) after scoring two goals in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, the 54th multigoal game for the 30-year-old forward that's one shy of tying Milan Hejduk for fourth-most in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history.
Makar, Provorov to hit milestones
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will play his 400th NHL game. The 26-year-old scored the 117th goal of his career in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, making him one of five defensemen in NHL history with as many through the 400-game milestone: Bobby Orr (150), Paul Coffey (148), Denis Potvin (128), Ray Bourque (124) and George Boucher (117). Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov will play his 700th game in the League. He had an assist in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.
The schedule
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG)
Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO)
Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, KONG, KHN)
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)
Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3)
Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, ALT)
Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360)
Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1)
Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN)
Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT)