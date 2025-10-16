NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Undefeated Stars scoring in bunches

The Dallas Stars (3-0-0) will try to stay undefeated when they play the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1). They've scored at least five goals in each of their first three games and are the fourth team to do so since 1995-96, joining the Boston Bruins (four games in 2022-23), Utah Hockey Club (three in 2024-25) and Washington Capitals (three in 2018-19). Wyatt Johnston is the fifth Stars player since the franchise relocated to Dallas from Minnesota for the 1993-94 season to score goals in each of their first three games. He joined Alexander Radulov (four games in 2018-19), Mike Modano (four in 1993-94 and three in 1998-99), Alex Chiasson (three in 2013-14) and Brendan Morrow (three in 2010-11).