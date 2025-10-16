Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season

DETROIT -- Fear.

Paul Maurice mentioned it even before the Florida Panthers lost 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, dropping their second straight game on the road after winning three straight at home to open the season.

“I don’t have the right word, but fear helps,” the coach said. “That’s part of it.”

The Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. They’re trying to become the first team to win the Cup three years in a row since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

But their list of long-term injuries keeps growing, and they play in the competitive Atlantic Division. They cannot afford to be overconfident, thinking they can coast until the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They play at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN), then at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

“I don’t feel there’s any arrogance in our room about how easy this should be because we won last year,” Maurice said. “I don’t know that it’s fear. But there’s a focus, and we need it.”

Florida has a list of reasons to struggle.

The Panthers are coming off three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final. Not only does that create wear and tear, but how do you get up to play regular-season games when the playoffs are what matters? How do you get up to play in October when April, May and June are so far away?

Meanwhile, opponents are getting up to play the two-time defending champs.

“My summer was, how do I get these guys back focused on the hard?” Maurice said. “Well, the injuries happened. Now everybody’s focused because we need to [be].”

Aleksander Barkov, the captain and No. 1 center, is out 7-9 months with a knee injury. Forward Matthew Tkachuk, the emotional leader, is out until at least December with a torn adductor muscle. That’s two of the best players in the NHL.

Center Tomas Nosek also is out with an undisclosed long-term injury, and Maurice announced defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had surgery Wednesday to repair a labral tear and will be out five months. That’s two key role players.

“You don’t replace these guys that you have out of the lineup,” Maurice said. “The weight doesn’t get heavier. You just have fewer guys to lift, right?”