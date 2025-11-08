Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils
Hallander to miss minimum 3 months for Penguins with blood clot; Chatfield out indefinitely for Hurricanes
© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton will be out at least a week for the Devils because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and did not return. "Minor injury, it will be probably a minimum of a week for him and then from that point it will just be a matter of how he's feeling in terms of when he will come back," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SN). Colton White, who hasn't played in the NHL since 2022-23 with the Anaheim Ducks, will enter the lineup in Hamilton's absence.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Filip Hallander will miss a minimum of three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg. The forward, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season. He played in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Hallander will rehab with the team and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center staff. "I feel awful, you know?" Penguins coach Dan Muse said Friday. "Filip is off to a really good start here. ... I think we're all very thankful and grateful that the medical staff here was able to figure this out as quickly as they did. And now they can start to do everything they need to just get him back on track and take care of him. But this goes beyond hockey. It's about the person and I'm just happy that they know it now and they can start to work on things." … Forward Kevin Hayes is expected to make his season debut against the Devils on Saturday after missing the first 15 games because of an upper-body injury.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko is questionable for the Canucks' two games this weekend because of preventative maintenance, according to coach Adam Foote. Demko is 5-4-0 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in nine starts this season. "We asked him this summer, we had a conversation with him, to take care of himself," Foote said Friday. " ... he feels he needs a little bit of time off, and that's what he's doing. He's such a great leader that he doesn't want to ever miss a day." Goalie Jiri Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, under emergency conditions. Vancouver hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, FDSNOH) and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Jalen Chatfield is out indefinitely for the Hurricanes because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday after a hit to the head by Tyler Pitlick. "Obviously, he got a hit to the head and [the training staff] always takes precaution on that," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. Saturday. … Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere skated in a regular jersey at the morning skate Saturday, but will miss his fifth straight game against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B). Charles Alexis Legault will play after being a healthy scratch on Thursday. ... Forwards William Carrier (lower body) and Eric Robinson (upper body) will each return to the lineup after missing seven games.
New York Rangers
Vincent Trocheck could return for the Rangers against the New York Islanders on Saturday (7 pm. ET; MSGSN, MSG). The center, who has been practicing with the team, has missed 13 games because of an upper-body injury sustained in the second game of the season against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. He is on long-term injured reserve, but is eligible to come off having already missed at least 10 games and 24 days.
San Jose Sharks
Michael Misa was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a lower-body injury and is considered week to week. The forward missed his second straight game when the Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 2-1, on Friday. He did not play in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday after leaving the morning skate early. The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Misa has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games and was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Forward William Eklund (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, and forward Zack Ostapchuk was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. The Sharks host the Florida Panthers on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA).
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will not play against the Avalanche on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT2, KTVD) but could make his season debut next week, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday. The forward has not played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27 last season. "Whether he gets back in on Monday (against the Blue Jackets) or later on, on that (seven-game) road trip … we expect him back within one week," Knoblauch said. Hyman had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games last season. He has been practicing with the Oilers since Oct. 22. … Knoblauch also said Mattias Janmark is expected to return "within the next couple of days." The forward has yet to play this season because of an undisclosed injury.