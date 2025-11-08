NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

Sid still going strong

Sidney Crosby may be 38 years old, but he's playing like he's in the prime of his career. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain has 11 goals, tied for the NHL lead with Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, entering Friday. He could add to it when the Penguins (9-4-2) play the New Jersey Devils (10-4-0) at Prudential Center (12:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SN). The only time a player 38 or older led or was tied for the NHL lead in goals at this point of a season or later was last season when Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin did so from Nov. 17-22. The Devils look to remain perfect at home, where they are 6-0-0, although they likely will be without defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who left Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury and did not practice Friday.